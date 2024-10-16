Another Government Lie: FBI Revises Numbers and Finds 1,699 Murders they ‘Missed’ in Their 2022 Count – They Missed Over ONE THOUSAND Murders!??

How does this happen?

Back on March 7, 2024, during his State of the Union Address, Joe Biden told the American public, “Last year the murder rates are the sharpest decrease in history, violent crime fell to one of his lowest levels of more than 50 years.”

Via I Meme Therefore I Am.

Joe Biden has been touting the decrease in the murder rate for years now. The Biden regime incorrectly told us that violent crime was down to the lowest levels in decades.

But it was all a sham.

The FBI revised its violent crime number for 2022 three weeks before the 2024 election.

And, guess what? The dirty FBI found ANOTHER 1,699 murders committed in the US in 2022! Somehow they missed over a thousand murders in the US in one year!

The new number shows a 4.5% increase rather than a 2.1% decrease.

Chris Wray strikes again!

The FBI revised their murder rate for 2022 after missing 1,699 murders in one year.

Via Zero Hedge.

The FBI was too busy going after Trump, conservatives, Catholics, Parents at School Board meetings, to track trivial things like murders in America.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

