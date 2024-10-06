Another Earthquake Rattles Southern California; State Breaks Record For Most 4.0+ Magnitude Temblors in a Year Igniting Fears of the “Big One”

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled Southern California early Sunday morning.

The quake struck 3 miles southeast of Ontario at 3:51 am.

Residents in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange County felt shaking.

No reports of damage or injury.

The latest temblor comes amid a record-breaking year for 4.0+ magnitude quakes in California igniting fears of the “big one.”

The “Big One” refers to a large earthquake along the San Andreas fault. Seismologists say California is overdue for a large seismic event.

This morning's M4.0 at 3:51am PDT 4km SE of #Ontario, CA, #SouthernCalifornia #Earthquake confirmed valid. Likely continuation of Ontario sequence that began 9/7/24. Updated analysis coming soon @ https://t.co/xXOibgsVYx https://t.co/Fid84hLFNz — Caltech Seismo Lab (@CaltechSeismo) October 6, 2024

“The average number of magnitude 4 and above earthquakes for this region is about eight per year, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) seismologist Lucy Jones said in a televised Q&A following the earthquake,” the Daily Mail reported.

“So far, we’ve had 14 in Southern California – the largest previous year was 13,” Dr. Lucy Jones said.

A magnitude 4.7 quake struck Malibu last month.