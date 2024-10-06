Another Earthquake Rattles Southern California; State Breaks Record For Most 4.0+ Magnitude Temblors in a Year Igniting Fears of the “Big One”

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled Southern California early Sunday morning.
The quake struck 3 miles southeast of Ontario at 3:51 am.
Residents in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange County felt shaking.
No reports of damage or injury.
The latest temblor comes amid a record-breaking year for 4.0+ magnitude quakes in California igniting fears of the “big one.”
The “Big One” refers to a large earthquake along the San Andreas fault. Seismologists say California is overdue for a large seismic event.
Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.0 quake about 3 miles southeast of Ontario at 3:51 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/FTVcHlDz7X @Cal_OES @ReadyLACounty @USGS_Quakes @CAGeoSurvey @ListosCA pic.twitter.com/ZS41K0aQn3
— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) October 6, 2024
This morning's M4.0 at 3:51am PDT 4km SE of #Ontario, CA, #SouthernCalifornia #Earthquake confirmed valid. Likely continuation of Ontario sequence that began 9/7/24. Updated analysis coming soon @ https://t.co/xXOibgsVYx https://t.co/Fid84hLFNz
— Caltech Seismo Lab (@CaltechSeismo) October 6, 2024
“The average number of magnitude 4 and above earthquakes for this region is about eight per year, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) seismologist Lucy Jones said in a televised Q&A following the earthquake,” the Daily Mail reported.
“So far, we’ve had 14 in Southern California – the largest previous year was 13,” Dr. Lucy Jones said.
A magnitude 4.7 quake struck Malibu last month.
California is covered pretty well with seismic instruments and they recorded the shaking from this morning's M4.7 earthquake near Malibu. Highest ground accelerations (0.19g) were measured at Lake Sherwood in Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills (0.10g). #earthquake pic.twitter.com/wfVvWU7tJl
— Brian Olson ️ (@mrbrianolson) September 12, 2024