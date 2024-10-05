AMAZING! Eric Trump Pumps His First “Fight, Fight, Fight!” – Gives Impassioned Speech at Trump’s Triumphant Return to Butler, PA

THIS WAS AMAZING!

“This is America last. But the good news is that help is on the way!”

What a historic speech by Eric Trump at Butler, Pennsylvania.

Eric Trump: Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania, I’ve never been more proud to be anywhere in my life than I am today here with you on this stage. This is a big family. They tried to take away someone we all love, and they did take away someone we love in Cori, an incredible man. His family’s backstage. It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking.

They’ve tried to get my father every single second since he went down that golden escalator. Laura and I have witnessed it every single day. They tried to smear us. They tried to bankrupt us. They came after us. They impeached him twice. They went after his Supreme Court justices. They weaponized the entire legal system. The Russia hoax, the dirty dossiers. You remember every single one of them? Far-left AGs, Far-left DAs in every far-left place in this country went after my father. They tried to pull him off the ballot in Colorado. They tried to pull him off the ballot in Maine. And it has not worked.

And then, guys, they tried to kill him. They tried to kill him. And it’s because the Democratic Party, they can’t do anything right. They can’t do anything right.

You see it this week in the FEMA response in North Carolina, and in Georgia, and in South Carolina, and in Florida. You have people’s houses floating down rivers. What does Kamala do? She comes out and says, Yes, I’d like to give that family $750. We sent $200 billion over to Ukraine so beautiful young kids can shoot at each other in trenches. $200 billion. We give hundreds of billions of dollars to Pakistan. They wouldn’t tell us that Bin Laden was literally a mile away from their equivalent of West Point. We send hundreds of billions of dollars to them. We gave $150 billion to Iran, a country that chants death to America.

Kamala Harris comes out and says, We’re going to give $750 to the person who lost their house in a mudslide. Guys, this isn’t America first. This is America last.

But the good news, help is on the way. And help is on the way from the bravest person I have ever met in my entire life. My father has been the greatest father a person could ever have. He’s been an inspiration to this entire country. He was an inspiration here in Butler when he stood up with blood running down his face and said, fight, fight, fight.