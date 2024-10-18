ALARMING: Trump Supporters in Pennsylvania Targeted with Threatening Letters from the Radical Left — “Your Visible Support Comes with a Price”

Trump supporters in Pennsylvania are reportedly being targeted with threatening letters from radical leftists, warning them that their visible support for the former President could lead to dire consequences.
Residents with Trump signs in their yards, particularly in Philadelphia, have reported receiving disturbing letters through the U.S. Postal Service, complete with fake Trump campaign letterheads, Post Millenial first reported.
The threatening letters, which start off as a seemingly benign “thank you” note for being engaged in the electoral process, quickly devolve into dark, ominous threats.
One Trump voter, Janet from Penn Valley, shared her harrowing experience to Post Millenial.
After proudly displaying Trump signs in her yard, she received one of these letters, filled with hateful rhetoric and explicit threats to her family and property.
The unsettling message was far from an isolated incident. Janet, who reported the matter to the Lower Merion Police, revealed that other Trump supporters in her area had received similar letters.
Local law enforcement, however, has been unable to pursue the matter further, as the letters were delivered through the mail without any available video evidence.
Despite this, Trump supporters in the area have confirmed that this intimidation campaign is widespread, with reports of the same threatening letter being delivered both by mail and without postage directly into mailboxes.
The letter, which opens with pleasantries, swiftly transitions into a vitriolic condemnation of Trump supporters, labeling the former President a “felon, rapist, desecrator,” and blaming him for political violence in the country.
Read the letter below:
Dear Neighbor
A quick note of thanks for being engaged in the election and for your participation in the process.
We are writing with a concern about the level of political violence in the country during this election year as well as the threats to our democracy and freedoms. So we are asking you to take a close look at the truth, facts and the future for a better America where we can all live in harmony together.
Your candidate is a felon, rapist, desecrator, an immoral flawed man. He is major reason violence us up, remember January 6th and Charlottesville? By supporting him you are declaring your public support for a disregard of the law, civil discourse and unity.
You are indicating your hatred for minorities, immigrants, foreigners, women, education, the rights of your fellow citizens, the rights of women to make decisions over their own healthcare needs. Oh and yes a hatred for Taylor Swift, who has contributed nothing but joy to the world. And you are entitled to all of this. However this is a reminder that your visible support comes with a price and at a cost. There will be consequences.
Should your candidate win, the consequences will be staggering. The country will continue to be divided, the economy will falter and a recession will be accelerated, the deficit ballooned.
The majority will live under the rule of a minority. Government will be in my business, the business of my family, the deficit will grow.
The rich will get richer and judging by your house you don’t qualify for rich, as much as you think you may. But more importantly we know where you live, you are in the data base. In the dead of a cold winters night, this year, or next and beyond, there is no knowing what may happen. Your property, your family may be impacted, your cat may get shot. And more.
Spend some time with your rabbi or pastor or what ever religion you follow and dig into the meaning of morality and reconcile the hate with your maker. Face the truth and understand the facts. Stop being lazy.
Question your commitment to a cult. He is the biggest threat to the country and does not understand the idea of America as defined George Washington by the founding fathers Your vote for this guy is seen as treading on my rights. You tread on me at your peril, motherfucker.
We look forward to visiting in the future.
Sincerely
Patriotic citizen and a true American”