Al Sharpton Says He’s “Convinced” He Is On Trump’s “List” and will Be Jailed if Trump Wins 2024 Election (VIDEO)

Professional race hustler Al Sharpton said without providing any evidence whatsoever that he is ‘on a list’ and will be jailed in Trump is elected president.

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said he is in disbelief that Trump supporters ‘do not understand that our freedom is on the line.’

“Do they not understand that our freedom is on the line? Do they not get that or do they just not care? Do they take freedom for granted at this point?” Donny Deutsch said.

Trump supporters do understand that our freedom is on the line which is why they are rejecting Kamala Harris.

“I tell people that [Trump] will turn on this country and he will turn us into Hungary…it will continue by putting his enemies in jail. He will continue having unfree media,” an unhinged Donny Deutsch said.

“There are people around this table who are really worried. Rev, are you worried going forward that you’re on a list if Donald Trump is elected? Yes or no?” Donny Deutsch said to Al Sharpton.

Sharpton said he’s convinced he’s on “the list.”

“I’m convinced I’ll be on the list. I don’t know how we are not going to be,” Al Sharpton said.

Donny Deutsch continued his unhinged meltdown, “Think about this! This is the United States of America! And people in the media like the Rev have to be concerned?”

WATCH:

President Trump was already in office for four years and never locked up reporters or political enemies.

However, the Biden-Harris Regime has locked up more than 1,500 J6 defendants – mostly non-violent first-time offenders.

The Biden-Harris Regime imprisoned Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

The Biden-Harris Regime is attacking Elon Musk with lawfare.

The Biden-Harris Regime ordered social media companies to censor Trump supporters.

And worst of all, the Biden-Harris Regime has indicted Trump on bogus charges in an attempt to jail him before the election.