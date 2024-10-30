The Aging International Space Station May Have To Be Evacuated Because of Dangerous Cracks and Leaks

The space exploration is as dangerous as any other human activity can get, and with the accumulating security issues of the aging International Space Station (ISS), the risks of a disaster are getting bigger by the day.

Some space experts go as far as warning that NASA’s astronauts should evacuate the ISS immediately.

For British expert Nick Pope, NASA’s ‘wait-and-see’ attitude may result in ‘devastating consequences’.

Daily Mail reported:

“’Leaving it too late could lead to a disaster that would kill not only the astronauts, but also NASA’s reputation,’ he said.”

This comes as NASA is tracking 50 ‘areas of concern’ related to a worsening leak on the Russian module of the ISS.

“NASA has warned its astronauts to be ready for an emergency evacuation as concerns rise over a crack in the Russian section of the station. All seven astronauts are staying on the US side whenever the hatch to the leaky section is open”

Detected in 2019, the leak is located in the Russian Zvezda Service Module Transfer Tunnel which ‘provides station living quarters, life support systems, electrical power distribution and data processing, flight control and propulsion systems’.

Believe it or not, the leak was covered with ‘a combination of sealant and patches’ but has grown faster lately.

“[Pope] says: ‘Evacuating the ISS too soon will increase the gap between NASA and Elon Musk and make NASA look like a declining force, but leaving it too late could lead to a disaster’.”

In the case of an emergency, astronauts will rush aboard their capsules docked with the station.

“NASA admits that it does not have a contingency plan for its ‘lifeboats’ being damaged by the micrometeorites which frequently strike the station. In 2021, the Canadarm2 robot arm was struck by space debris which created a hole in the metal

Mr. Pope adds: ‘Space is inherently dangerous and the space program carries with it a degree of risk. But with lives at stake, a wait-and-see option has higher consequences’.”

The ISS is in orbit for 10 years longer than it was projected to remain active, and its ageing systems are showing serious signs of wear.

