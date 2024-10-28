ADORABLE! Melania Trump Laughs and Points as Donald Trump Starts Dancing on Stage to Village People at Madison Square Garden (VIDEO)

History was made today when President Trump held a sold-out rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Prior to his speech several top Trump supporters took the stage including Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, Robert Kennedy, Jr., Elon Musk, Eric Trump, Tucker Carlson, Hulk Hogan and former First Lady Melania Trump.

Melania Trump ended her speech by introducing her husband President Donald Trump.

The crowd just went nuts as Melania Trump introduced her husband, Donald John Trump, as our next President. This is one of the greatest Trump rallies EVER. pic.twitter.com/C8SPJeuD88 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 27, 2024

When President Trump ended his speech, Melania again joined him on the stage and this amazing couple left the stage together.

At one point as they were walking out, President Trump started dancing to YMCA by the Village People as in Madison Square Garden.

Former First Lady Melania Trump turned around, smiled, laughed, and pointed at her husband.

How endearing!