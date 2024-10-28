Abused J6 Political Prisoner Begs Those Listening to Vote for Trump: “My Life and So Many Others Depend on This Election… It’s So Important” (VIDEO)

January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel called The Gateway Pundit on Sunday.

Ryan urged all decent Americans to vote for President Trump for President of the United States.

Ryan’s life depends on it.

Ryan is not alone. The Biden-Harris regime has arrested over 1,200 opposition protesters and jailed over 460 Americans for their actions on January 6, 2021.

This is the day that Nancy Pelosi REFUSED President Donald Trump’s previous requests to bring in thousands of National Guard soldiers to protect the US Capitol. She knew what she was doing.

Then violence broke out after police fired exploding projectiles into the crowd without warning and Chris Wray’s undercover FBI agents and cutouts went to work.

The rest is history. Dozens of men are in prison today, sentenced to over a decade behind bars for leading an insurrection—Nancy Pelosi’s Insurrection.

This was something that was planned, organized, and carried out to work just as it did. Today, over 460 Americans sit in prison or await their sentencing date for Pelosi’s insurrection.

Ryan Samsel is begging Americans to save him and hundreds of others.

Ryan Samsel: Hey, Jim. It’s Ryan Samsel, calling from MDC, Brooklyn. Just wanted to reach out to the Gateway readers and let them know how important this election is for a lot of us in the jail. This is not just the January 6ers, but the the inmates in general. Everybody here in New York, in every jail that I’ve been through, it’s shockingly, I’ve seen a turnaround of every single inmate who wants Trump to win. Especially us, January 6ers, our lives depend on it, Jim. Me, in particular, I’ve been locked up ever since Ray Epps had set me up at the front gate. My co-defendants all went home, except one, And I’m still sitting here and literally my- ‘This call is from a federal prison.’ My life and some of the others’ lives depend on this so at the upcoming election. It’s so important that people go out and vote. And if you can, bring somebody with you to vote, because literally we’ve given everything. I’ve literally given my home, I’ve given my health. I mean, Jim, I think your readers noted that I was assaulted. Because of the fact that I wasn’t pleading guilty in terms of Trump. In that time since, I’ve lost my father. I’ve lost everything. As I speak to you, Jim, I don’t even have an attorney. My lawyer just quit. So I’m waiting to go fight, and everything in the next week counts on this vote. And I beg you guys, please, please, please, please, for this, and we’re left with nothing. It’s just your vote. So then I just thank you. I appreciate you giving me a voice. And please, guys, spread this around. I have nothing left. I’d rather be homeless than sit in this place. I’ve lost everything. So I’d rather be homeless on the street before I spend another day in here. This is my only chance of getting out. So please, guys, help us out, please. Thank you. Jim Hoft: Thanks, Ryan. That’s very moving. I appreciate it. And there’s a lot of people out here who support you. Our prayers are with you. And we agree this is going to be life or death for a lot of Americans right now. We can’t continue to have this oppressive regime destroying our lives.

** Please pray for Ryan and the other January 6 prisoners. Please donate to Ryan Samsel here.

WATCH: