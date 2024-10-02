Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

AbleChild Applauds Mental Health Crisis Discussion During VP Debate. A National Conversation is Imperative. No One is Getting Better!

Republished with permission from AbleChild.

As a 501c3, AbleChild is a non-partisan organization devoted to informed consent. However, an issue was raised in last night’s debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz that AbleChild applauds being brought to the forefront.

Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance talked about America’s “mental health crisis” and the need for getting to the “root causes.” Hallelujah! Yes. It is time to get to the bottom of what is causing America’s mental health crisis and the fact that this issue was raised during a Vice-Presidential debate underscores just how important an in-depth review of mental health “treatment” has become.

AbleChild has been fighting for nearly two decades against mental health abuses, fighting for parents and their children caught in the cradle to grave mental health/drugging system. AbleChild’s goal is to provide accurate information about parental rights, the fraud of psychiatric diagnosing, the dangers of prescription psychiatric drugs and the infiltration of behavioral health in America’s schools.

JD Vance hit the nail on the head when he said America has a “mental health crisis.” If truth be told, not only is there a mental health crisis, but the numbers of Americans being diagnosed and drugged with mind-altering psychiatric drugs increases every year. Sadly, so does the suicide rate. Bottom line – despite hundreds of billions of dollars flowing into mental health – nobody is getting better.

And, raising the issue of getting to the bottom on the mental health problem won’t be easy, especially if the mental health, psychiatric and pharmaceutical industries continue to reap huge financial windfalls. The thought has always been that the answer to all of America’s mental health ills apparently can be fixed if taxpayers throw enough money at it. AbleChild, can read the discouraging data and asks, “how’s that working out?” As the VP candidate said, “it’s a crisis.”

Throwing money at a mental health system that clearly isn’t working isn’t the answer. Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has promised to set up a commission that will Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). It matters little to AbleChild which candidate organizes this proposed commission. It’s a good idea, especially if mental health diagnosing and psychiatric drug prescribing is at the top of the list.

One cannot ignore the remarks candidate Walz made, stating that he “had become friends with school shooters.” Social media has gone into meme overdrive on that remark, but AbleChild would ask Walz and Vance to consider the number of school shooters diagnosed with psychiatric disorders and “treated” with serious mind-altering psychiatric drugs. The list is long and certainly worth thoughtful consideration.

The question that AbleChild would pose to the promised MAHA Commission, or whatever it’s named, are America’s children suffering from mental illness or have they been fraudulently diagnosed with alleged disorders that are not based in science, and are they actually suffering from the adverse effects of the mind-altering drugs many have been on since pre-school?

AbleChild welcomes an open conversation. The fact that nobody is getting better should be a warning sign that the current, and long-held, mental health model isn’t working, and no amount of money will fix a system teetering on fraudulent diagnosing and dangerous, life-threatening drugs. America’s children are its best investment, deserving of more than what is being provided.

