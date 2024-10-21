31,000 Mail-In Ballots Requested At Ineligible Addresses – In One Swing State!

Mail-in ballots are being requested, by the thousands, in locations which are undeliverable – in Wisconsin.

If nobody is there, who the hell is requesting that ballot?

This is the heart of the 2024 STEAL – and it is happening in plain sight, for the world to see.

StopBogusBallots.com is publishing this travesty – which the RNC and Trump Campaign will not fight – for everyone to see.

Below is a list from our colleague, Peter Bernegger of locations where a mail-in ballot was REQUESTED recently in Wisconsin!

We published this on StopBogusBallots.com.

Peter and the team bought the official voter lists in Wisconsin – beginning in March – until several days ago. Those lists are about $12,000 each – so this is a very expensive exercise.

Registrants on the list: 744,076.

Peter and the team removed the inactive voters bringing the number down to 380,050 and here is what he found:

2,777 permanently moved out of state

2,325 address not deliverable and not found in the USPS database

7,571 incorrect or missing secondary (missing APT #5 for example) 513 door not accessible

976 single receptacle drop for mail for all residents at same physical address

97 No secure location at all to leave mail

13 Registered to a US Post Office street address

1,251 vacant for more than 90 days (person not rec. mail for more than 90 days, not necessarily an empty house)

31 Registered to a commercial address such as a UPS, Fedex store

3,408 Duplicates

275 Moved but left no forwarding address

168 At high rise building but not housing

442 Identified as a business location, but not commercial

10,877 Not all components of the address match up to what is in the USPS database

30,724 in total

The question is who is requesting ballots for people who have moved?

Who is requesting duplicate ballots be sent to an address?

Who is requesting a ballot to an undeliverable address?

Welcome to the 2024 steal – you are watching the work of Leftist NGOs, operating in unison – with no central control – to assign ballots to ineligible addresses.

StopBogusBallots.com runs bake sales to fund more quantum technology to find, publish and flag these locations.

These legit ballots, from real people, to legit addresses, are sent to deliberately undeliverable addresses – harvested by NGOs and voted – as many as needed – against Trump.

Wisconsin will be decided likely by 25,000 votes, perhaps fewer. Yet already there are over 30,000 ballot requests for people who are not there.

We are just getting started.

Wait until we show you Pennsylvania!

This Wisconsin number will grow significantly when we run the A.I. Address matching engine – against cast ballots – demonstrating people who could not have received a mail-in ballot yet cast one.

Let’s not pick on Wisconsin.

This is happening in every state – but swing states are the ones making the difference.

The team at StopBogusBallots.com is working with technology, fund raising, litigation and shortly a demonstration – to bring attention to this madness.

If you are watching the polling, watching Trump skate ahead of the hapless Kamala, remember that 1% in Wisconsin is about 30,000 votes. We already see that many queuing up to get ballots for locations where people cannot receive them.

Those figures will grow dramatically – voting just started!

Those ballots from BS addresses aren’t going to break 70% for Kamala – closer to 100%.

We are at the start of early voting – as in the first couple of days.

The big stuff happens later – when the ballots come in from printer facilities that never went through the mail process – and for every person on this list who requested a ballot and did not vote it – those printed ballots await.

Current election regulations were written for in-person voting – it was fine if your address was a Walmart if you showed up and voted in person. Nobody looked much at whether your address was a deliverable one for a ballot – because nobody mailed you one.

When mail-in ballots exploded in 2020, they overwhelmed the system.

If you lived at a Walmart, and the government sent you a ballot, and it could not get to you – that ballot lived in the system with no chain of custody. Multiply that by 500,000 in each swing state, 1.4 million in Pennsylvania – and you see the problem clearly.

The national voter integrity orgs said the solution was to “clean the voter rolls.” It sounded good but they could not get it done – there are too many layers of election law making that virtually impossible.

Add the hundreds of NGOs working for the Leftists, each of whom may deploy from $10 million a year to $1 billion a year – all around fattening up voter rolls – the problem comes into focus.

So in 2024 the hidden story – for about 15 more days – is legit mail-in ballots, to legit people at legit addresses – but the people are not there – or never were there.

Those ballots are harvested by the pros – the NGOs who monitor the voter lists and know if that guy who moved to Vermont votes or not – and when he doesn’t, they vote for him.

Republicans are registering new voters by the hundreds – while Leftists are manufacturing ballots by the hundred thousands.

National voter integrity orgs scam you about cleaning voter rolls and lawsuits that go nowhere – but the big opportunity to stop voter roll interference is to stop mail-in ballots to ineligible or preposterous addresses.

It’s now too late to stop those BS ballots from going out in many states – but it is morning in ballot land to compare cast ballots – waiting to be counted – with property rolls, change of address rolls or even previous copies of the voter roll – and show them to be ineligible votes.

You can read about nonsensical algorithms which could never prove a thing to a public forum and you can watch the RNC’s 200,000 poll watchers stand by idly as these bogus ballots go through the system.

Or, join with our team and fight this problem – one we prove with live data across multiple states.

This election is likely to go into double overtime – when it is not decided on November 5th, or 6th or 7th. Everyone will have an opinion – thousands of anecdotes out there about a machine switching a vote.

Our team has live data – published on the site showing more BS ballots than the margin of victory.

Everyone has an opinion – we have the data.

We are working really hard to wake up America and as you can see here, the steal is on.

It is being done via mail-in ballots to ineligible locations – where NGOs and bad actors will make sure they are voted and counted.

And it will decide 2024.

StopBogusBallots.com will expose it for the world to see.

