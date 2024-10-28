28 Cars Wiped Out in Biggest NASCAR Crash Ever – Nearly ENTIRE Field Involved in Crash at Talladega (VIDEO)

28 cars were wiped out on Sunday afternoon in the biggest NASCAR crash ever.

Nearly the entire field was involved in the crash at Talladega Speedway.

Many of the cars were damaged but no reported injuries.

ESPN reported:

Cindric was the leader with five laps remaining in regulation when Logano, two rows back, gave Keselowski a hard shove directly into Cindric. It caused Cindric to spin and 27 of the 40 cars in the field suffered some sort of damage in the melee. Even Stenhouse had a chunk of sheet metal missing from the driver side door area when he drove his car into victory lane. In the chaos of the cleanup, with teams fuming post-race over how NASCAR navigated the crash scene, some argued that Stenhouse’s door was missing some safety foam and he should have been forced to pit for repairs. “I bet they did. I didn’t see any missing foam,” said winning crew chief Mike Kelly, who suspects NASCAR will review how it handled the chaotic cleanup in which some cars were towed back to pit road and repairs began for them as others were still stranded on the track. “They were put in a tough situation with that many cars involved in the wreck, and that many [tow trucks]. It’s a tough situation.” Stenhouse later acknowledged there indeed was foam hanging out of the gaping hole. The race was red-flagged for nearly nine minutes of cleanup, and 22 cars remained on the lead lap for the two-lap overtime sprint to the finish. Many of those 22 cars were damaged.

WATCH:

Big trouble on the backstretch! pic.twitter.com/fsZl9XQV5v — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 6, 2024

Additional footage of the crash:

All of the angles of the Big One at Talladega. Nearly the WHOLE FIELD involved in this crash. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/zmnsbaqCAR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 6, 2024

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won at Talladega by 0.006 seconds. It was a photo finish!

WATCH: