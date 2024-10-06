The 2024 Decision: One Party Sings “How Great Thou Art” at Rallies – The Other Party Sings Hook-Up Songs for Seniors

by

President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, twelve weeks after he survived an assassination attempt by a deranged leftist who managed to shoot Trump and three others, killing one.

When President Trump arrived in Butler, PA he met the Comperatore family.

Corey Comperatore, a retired firefighter, was murdered by the would-be assassin at the July rally. Corey dove on top of his family to protect them when he was killed by the young, deranged murderer.

Today Trump greeted Corey’s family at the rally.

President Trump brought in an opera singer to sing religious songs. Kamala brought in Megan Thee Stallion to twerk.

During the rally the tens of thousands of supporters held a moment of silence and then opera singer Christopher Maccio graced the audience with a beautiful rendition of “Ave Maria.”

At the end of the rally, Christopher closed the ceremonies singing, “How Great Thou Art” to the crowd of thousands.

This was just sensational!

Video via William Wolfe.

Kamala Harris, the alternative to Trump, invited Megan Thee Stallion to perform at her Atlanta rally.

Megan Thee Stallion then sang “Body” a song about casual sex with her backup dancers twerking.

Notice the woman in the background.

Democrats have done all they can to debase our culture, mock our traditions, and destroy our society. This is just an obvious example of that.

Which candidate better represents your vision for America?

More from Captain Morgan on X.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.