Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

It “TOOK A VILLAGE” of REAL DEPLORABLES to Lock Up TINA PETERS

Guest post from Martel Maxim

From the moment Tina Peters was sworn in as Clerk and Recorder of Mesa County Colorado in 2021, there was a coordinated effort to recall Clerk Tina Peters from her office. Makes you wonder WHY? The revelations from her discoveries about how our Elections are vulnerable to theft had not even happened yet .

Makes you wonder what was going on in Mesa County back then they were afraid she would discover? Perhaps Money Laundering via various means, including Mortgage Fraud? Drug and other Trafficking? Humm, later on we would find out that Mesa County DA Dan Rubenstein advocated parole for a criminal caught with 26 pounds of Fentanyl (enough to kill many millions of people), and guess what….he got it! Things certainly aren’t looking up for honesty and integrity on the Western Slope of Colorado!

The extremely evident steal of the Mesa County Municipal Election in 2021 by Democrat outsiders shook local residents to the core. When one of the winners announced in advance he had won before Clerk Peters had even pulled the reports, (he even knew by how much he had won), and vocalized it for Clerk Peters to hear, the secret was out. Thus began the journey that brought Clerk Peters down the long road of discovering the vulnerabilities in our Election System that open the door to ‘cheating on demand’.

In the bigger picture, Governor Polis was one of the four architects that ‘lawfared’ Colorado from a Red State into a supposedly ‘Blue State’ as featured in the movie “Rocky Mountain Heist” (view it on Rumble). From this revelation, pretty quickly, the puzzle begins to unfold showing what a web of dangerous thugs and criminals Clerk Peters was up against from the beginning.

The Mesa County Board of Commissioners quickly showed their lack of allegiance to the citizens when they forged Clerk Peters signature on paperwork that ended up extending the Dominion Voting Systems contract until 2029. It apparently wasn’t important to the Commissioners to recognize the wishes of the people they supposedly served, when probably a couple hundred of local citizens showed up asking the Commissioners to not renew that Dominion contract. Their unanimous vote sealed the deal, and the head of the Colorado County Clerks Association (Matt Crane) blessed it. But guess what, Matt’s wife is a longtime employee of Dominion Voting Systems . No conflict of interest there!

It just gets sicker and sicker from this point, as the volcano of corruption began spewing venom at all angles at Clerk Peters. While attending Mike Lindell’s August 2021 Cybersymposium in South Dakota, the wrath of hell began nonstop reign upon Clerk Peters. The crime of Clerk Peters was upholding her sworn duty as Election Clerk to backup election records prior to the falsely named “Trusted Build” was due to occur on her election equipment during a visit from Dominion. The criminals love naming things opposite as to what they truly are, and this “Trusted Build” should really have been named “The TREASON BUILD”. For some reason this “Colorado Matter” got the attention of the Attorney General of the United States, as he attended a video meeting early-on when Clerk Peters handed the results of the election record backup to the Mesa County Commissioners and DA Rubenstein on a Silver Platter. Strange stuff, because instead of embracing her findings, they instead vilified her in every manner possible….beginning with an FBI Raid on her home, Divorce papers were covertly signed at the direction by DA Rubenstein by her dementia husband in a nursing home (removing her VA benefits she worked so hard for him to get), manhandling her in a local coffee shop at the direction of DA Rubenstein and Detective Struwe, financial hardships for paying lawyers due to malicious prosecution, and the recent trial that sentenced her to 9 years in prison by heartless corrupt and woke Judge Matthew Barrett who should soon suffer the same hell he has put her through. Oh, let’s not forget, the restrictions on her travel, the placement of an ankle bracelet to track her every move, and constant threatening phone calls 24/7 which included regular death threats.

But let’s go back to the top. AG Garland’s weasel behavior has been repeatedly noted in the news, and we can see his fingerprints all over this. Having been involved from the beginning, (when surely responding to his bosses, among them ex-President Obama), one may next ask, “who is Andrew Weissmann”? Andrew’s claim to fame is the deployment of strategic lawfare to sink a target, with his ‘best’ work is known for the recent array of charges and show trials against President Trump as implemented by Jack Smith. Andrew’s signature is all over the design of the evil genius charges surely crafted against Tina, of 7 felonies and 3 misdemeanors that ruined her life. Andrew and others did an airtight job defining the charges, forcing them to remain within State jurisdiction so President Trump could not pardon her from a Federal Level, only the CO Governor can , and he was complicit in the shutting down of Ms. Peters from the beginning.

Next comes Colorado AG Phil Weiser and First Assistant Colorado Attorney

General for Special Prosecutions, Robert Shapiro working together in lockstep. Shapiro is an Attorney for SOS Griswold, so we can easily see how he would never be fair and open minded to Ms. Peters. Oddly enough, it was Shapiro who was named to be the lead Prosecutor against Tina, so one has to ask ‘how did that happen’, usurping the authority of the Mesa County DA, who took second seat to Shapiro, and then Shapiro/Rubenstein operated as a well tuned machine to enact all lawfare charges against Tina with military precision, and to make sure she could not benefit from abundant exculpatory evidence.

Next is the superstar of deceit, the CO SOS Jena Griswold, who used to work as an attorney for Obama concerning elections. Makes you wonder. Just take a look at Jena’s ‘X’ Account as she describes her demented ‘victory’ against Ms. Peters from 3 October 2024 onward. She just can’t comprehend that the people of Colorado hate her for her witchcraft, but it’s so easy for anyone to see when reading the replies to her posts.

The final person in this sad deplorable village is Judge Matthew Barrett, whose venomous nature emerged during his dystopian inner self projection during his tirade after heartlessly sentencing Ms. Peters to 9 years in prison. At the certain direction of his higher Communist Command Authority, under no means could Tina be allowed to walk out of that courtroom as the hero she truly is. Tina is the ‘canary in the coalmine’ of what comes next for all of us if 2024 is stolen, and all because they ignored and silenced Tina’s findings. Visit https://tinapeters.us/ to learn the whole real story.