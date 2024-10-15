100 Absentee Ballots Mysteriously Go Missing in Michigan

The Grand Rapid City Clerk’s Office has announced that it is resending 100 absentee ballots after the original ballots mysteriously disappeared in the mail.

Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp revealed absentee ballots were sent out on September 26 but was later notified by 100 residents in northwest Grand Rapids that they never received them.

Hondrop shared, “It’s common for some absentee ballots to get lost because the United States Postal Service has many moving pieces.”

He added, “If a voter wants to know what the status of their ballot is, if they haven’t received it, they can go to Michigan.gov/vote and they can track their ballot that way.”

The city of Grand Rapids, along with the United States Postal Service, are currently investigating where those 100 missing ballots went.

The 100 people who called the clerk’s office to report not getting an absentee ballot have new ones on the way and the old ones were spoiled. https://t.co/irO1B4VSKZ — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) October 14, 2024

