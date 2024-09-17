X in Texas… How Elon and the Texas AG Can Secure a Trump Victory (VIDEO)

Now that X, formerly known as Twitter, is officially located in Texas, the Texas State government can give Elon Musk the political cover he needs to expose the censorship and election engineering that Old Twitter orchestrated across all social media platforms.

There is widespread belief that the man central to the censorship and attack on conservatives was a man named Jim Baker, the former General Council of Twitter as well as the FBI before that.

California never wanted to get to the bottom of the depth of the corruption. Now Texas can.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, through subpoena power, could get files released to the public that Musk may have been barred from releasing due to privacy laws. This is why we are calling the investigation that needs to unfold “The Mother of All Twitter Files.”

Former Green Beret, member of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and attorney Ivan Raiklin lays out the blueprint for Attorney General Paxton to act on. What comes out of this investigation could secure President Trump’s victory in November.

Also, Kamala Harris does her first sit-down interview with a local news reporter from Pennsylvania. The interview is what you would expect from Kamala Harris. We go through it piece by piece to show you why the Trump Campaign is now using the commercial as its latest advertisement.

Plus, hear what President Trump has to say about Kamala working at McDonalds!