WOW! Donald Trump Makes In-Studio Appearance on the Greg Gutfeld Show (VIDEO)

Donald Trump made an in-studio appearance on the Greg Gutfeld show on FOX News tonight. This is huge because Gutfeld reaches a massive audience. His ratings even eclipse network shows like Colbert and Kimmel on a regular basis.

Plus, the atmosphere is much different on Gutfeld than other FOX News shows. This isn’t like an appearance on Hannity or Laura Ingraham’s show. It’s a fun and laid back environment.

The live audience gave Trump a standing ovation when he was introduced.

From FOX News:

Trump’s appearance was taped Wednesday afternoon at FOX News Media’s New York City headquarters before the former president headed to Long Island for a campaign rally. The appearance comes at a crucial point in the 2024 campaign as Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris enter the home stretch of the White House race… “Gutfeld!” is regularly among the most-watched cable news programs in America and finished August as the No. 1 program among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54.

You can watch some clips from the show below:

'Gutfeld!' crowd chants "USA! USA!" for Trump — don't miss former President Donald Trump for the full hour tonight at 10p ET on @Gutfeldfox. pic.twitter.com/jf2RSDgNGV — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 18, 2024

GUTFELD: "How's your golf game?" TRUMP: "I always said: Golf is a very dangerous game!" pic.twitter.com/3tW5UICInu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 19, 2024

TRUMP: “So far I've been very lucky, or something is greater than all of us.” pic.twitter.com/GGKPURSsu3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 19, 2024

Q: "I get more angry when my pant pocket gets caught on a doorknob than you get angry about getting shot at. How do you process that?" President Trump: "What am I going to do, right?… Fortunately, so far I've been very lucky — or something is greater than all of us." pic.twitter.com/MdyYmgrc3Z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2024

GUTFELD: "If they told you a shooter was there would you try to take him out with your three wood?" SAVAGE TRUMP: "I think so." pic.twitter.com/J5kra48wYQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "You look at Aurora in Colorado — Venezuelan gangs are becoming real estate developers." GUTFELD: "Do they get little real estate cards?" PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Their little card is a bullet." pic.twitter.com/CifAE6n14s — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2024

President Trump says that he spoke to Tim Walz one time: When people with American flags protested outside the Minnesota Governor's mansion and he asked President Trump to save him because he was scared lmfaopic.twitter.com/lWLtAqcB6F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2024

What a great moment- Tyrus-to be fair a lot of brothers are supporting President Trump @PlanetTyrus pic.twitter.com/udxQgeIsGH — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) September 19, 2024

Going on the Gutfeld show was a very smart move for Trump. And lucky for Greg Gutfeld. His ratings will be through the roof for this show.