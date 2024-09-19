WOW! Donald Trump Makes In-Studio Appearance on the Greg Gutfeld Show (VIDEO)

by

Donald Trump made an in-studio appearance on the Greg Gutfeld show on FOX News tonight. This is huge because Gutfeld reaches a massive audience. His ratings even eclipse network shows like Colbert and Kimmel on a regular basis.

Plus, the atmosphere is much different on Gutfeld than other FOX News shows. This isn’t like an appearance on Hannity or Laura Ingraham’s show. It’s a fun and laid back environment.

The live audience gave Trump a standing ovation when he was introduced.

From FOX News:

Trump’s appearance was taped Wednesday afternoon at FOX News Media’s New York City headquarters before the former president headed to Long Island for a campaign rally. The appearance comes at a crucial point in the 2024 campaign as Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris enter the home stretch of the White House race…

“Gutfeld!” is regularly among the most-watched cable news programs in America and finished August as the No. 1 program among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54.

You can watch some clips from the show below:

Going on the Gutfeld show was a very smart move for Trump. And lucky for Greg Gutfeld. His ratings will be through the roof for this show.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 