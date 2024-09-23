“World War III Is Approaching” – Pro-Putin Channel Simulates Massive Nuclear Strike on London – Would ‘Instantly Vaporize’ 850,000 People

An Russian television channel loyal to Vladimir Putin has simulated a massive nuclear strike on London and needless to say the consequences would be absolutely devastating.

In a propaganda video released by Tsargrad.TV, a massive nuclear warhead is shown striking the British capital city in an attack that would immediately kill 850,000 and injure around two million others.

The English language voiceover explains:

A nuclear weapon explodes over London. In this documentary, we explore the devastating consequences of this catastrophe. In the simulation, we will use a warhead with a yield of 750 kilotons. That’s a pretty powerful charge. Upon detonation, a fireball as hot as the sun rapidly expands, reaching a radius of 950 metres [1,039 yards]. Anything trapped inside this fireball is instantly vaporised. In our simulation, the epicentre of the explosion is at Westminster. People within that radius won’t even feel anything because the nerve impulse transmission speed is slower. Within 5 km [3 miles] of the epicentre the blast radius city of London, Camden town, Kensington, Brixton these areas will receive the most destruction.

A ticker on the screen counts up the number of fatalities, eventually maxing out at 850,000 deaths.

The narrator continues:

Buildings will be destroyed and debris will fill the streets, creating extremely dangerous conditions for everyone in the vicinity. Given the population density in central London, the initial death toll could exceed 250,000 people and around 600,000 injured within a radius of 10 km [6.25 miles] the radiation will cause third degree burns. Within that radius anything that can burn will catch fire. [Petrol] stations, automobiles, power substations, gas infrastructure. Explosive facilities will explode and amplify the effect of the devastation over a huge area, including areas from Camden to Greenwich and Islington to Wandsworth.

The movie was tweeted out by Moscow News.

Here is the translation from the tweet: “Russian media publishes a simulation of a nuclear strike on the British capital, London, with a charge of 750 kilotons. “World War III is approaching””

Watch the video below:

‼️إعلام روسي ينشر محاكاة لضربة نووية على العاصمة البريطانية لندن بشحنة 750 كيلوطن. “الحرب العالميه الثالثه تقترب” pic.twitter.com/yJisQoPyRE — موسكو | MOSCOW NEWS (@M0SC0W0) September 21, 2024

Fears of nuclear war are at their highest since the Cold War as the UK, Europe and the United States have greenlighted the use of their weapons against the Russian mainland.

Earlier this month, Vladimir Putin said that the use of long-range missiles against Russian targets would mean that NATO is officially at war with Russia, as opposed to the proxy conflict currently being fought through Ukraine.