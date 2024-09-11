WNBA Rookie Sensation Caitlin Clark ‘Likes’ Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris

Last night following President Trump’s second presidential debate and first debate against Kamala Harris, pop singer Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala.

Following Kamala Harris’ lackluster debate performance, Swift, in a post on her Instagram with 283 million followers, wrote, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Swift continued, “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. She is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” added Swift.

Swift signed off as a Childless Cat Lady in the signature of her endorsement statement.

Following her endorsement of Kamala Harris, WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark liked her Instagram post.

After going months on end without jumping into the political fray – Caitlin Clark endorsed the “childless cat lady.”

Look for the legacy media to suddenly discover a new-found love for Caitlin.

We will see how this plays out with her fans.

Just this week Angel Reese and the WNBA brass were labeling Caitlin Clark fans as “racist.” Now what will they do?

Don’t expect this website to be posting much more on Caitlin Clark’s career for awhile. The country’s at stake and she just endorsed tyranny.