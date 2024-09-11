Wireless Audio Earrings Company Responds to Rumors Kamala Harris Wore Earpiece During Presidential Debate

A wireless audio earring company responded after rumors spread that Kamala Harris wore an earpiece during Tuesday night’s presidential debate against Trump.
Social media users posted photos of Nova audio earrings next to a screenshot of Kamala Harris’s earrings and suggested she used an earpiece during the debate.
She is seen wearing an earring developed by Nova Audio Earrings first seen at CES 2023.
This earring has audio transmission capabilities and acts as a discreet earpiece.
Others pointed out that Kamala Harris wore a pair of Tiffany pearl earrings.
Kamala Harris wasn’t wearing Nova H1 earring headphones. Quit lying to yourselves. She’s wearing Tiffany Hardwear pearl earrings. See how the Nova earrings only have one stalk coming off of them? See how Kamala’s has two? They’re not even the same thing. pic.twitter.com/zfTXRjEfDr
The Germany-based company responded to a request for comment from Just The News.
“The resemblance is striking,” the company told Just The News.
Following the presidential debate on Tuesday, social media users theorized that Vice President Kamala Harris wore audio earrings on stage. The Germany-based company that sells the earrings said on Wednesday that the resemblance between Harris’ earrings and their audio earrings “is striking.”
“We do not know whether Mrs. Harris wore one of our products. The resemblance is striking and while our product was not specifically developed for the use at presidential debates, it is nonetheless suited for it,” Malte Iversen, managing director at Icebach Sound, told Just the News on Wednesday. “To ensure a level playing field for both candidates, we are currently developing a male version and will soon be able to offer it to the Trump campaign. The choice of colour is a bit challenging though as orange does not go well with a lot of colours.
“Currently, we are unfortunately out of stock and also busy preparing a lawsuit against a big Chinese tech company breaching our patents,” Iversen continued. “We are talking to investors in order to ramp up operations accordingly and are confident that we will ship again very soon.”