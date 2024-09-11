Wireless Audio Earrings Company Responds to Rumors Kamala Harris Wore Earpiece During Presidential Debate

A wireless audio earring company responded after rumors spread that Kamala Harris wore an earpiece during Tuesday night’s presidential debate against Trump.

Social media users posted photos of Nova audio earrings next to a screenshot of Kamala Harris’s earrings and suggested she used an earpiece during the debate.

Others pointed out that Kamala Harris wore a pair of Tiffany pearl earrings.

The Germany-based company responded to a request for comment from Just The News.

“The resemblance is striking,” the company told Just The News.

