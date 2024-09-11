Wireless Audio Earrings Company Responds to Rumors Kamala Harris Wore Earpiece During Presidential Debate

A wireless audio earring company responded after rumors spread that Kamala Harris wore an earpiece during Tuesday night’s presidential debate against Trump.

Social media users posted photos of Nova audio earrings next to a screenshot of Kamala Harris’s earrings and suggested she used an earpiece during the debate.

KAMALA HARRIS EXPOSED FOR WEARING EARPIECE IN DEBATE *PROOF She is seen wearing an earring developed by Nova Audio Earrings first seen at CES 2023. This earring has audio transmission capabilities and acts as a discreet earpiece. Kamala Harris confirms claims that a… pic.twitter.com/1y60rUdJT0 — ELECTION2024 (@24ELECTIONS) September 11, 2024

Others pointed out that Kamala Harris wore a pair of Tiffany pearl earrings.

Kamala Harris wasn’t wearing Nova H1 earring headphones. Quit lying to yourselves. She’s wearing Tiffany Hardwear pearl earrings. See how the Nova earrings only have one stalk coming off of them? See how Kamala’s has two? They’re not even the same thing. pic.twitter.com/zfTXRjEfDr — Daulton (@DaultonVenglar) September 11, 2024

The Germany-based company responded to a request for comment from Just The News.

“The resemblance is striking,” the company told Just The News.

Read more on this story from Just The News reported: