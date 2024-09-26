Will WW3 Start Before The Election? | Drew Hernandez

The United States, NATO, and the EU are all preparing for a WW3 scenario and increasing the war effort between Ukraine and Russia by escalating and giving the green light for Ukraine to use long-range missiles to target deep within Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced this will be seen as an act of world war and will respond accordingly. This clearly is the outcome NATO and the American warmongers have been itching to accomplish for decades now, and a nuclear war is at our doorstep.

President Biden made this clear as he spoke to the U.N. Assembly one final time, well sort of. He mumbled and slurred through his speech as always, but one thing was clear, he wants a major escalation in Europe between Ukraine and Russia immediately.

Will a nuclear WW3 begin before the 2024 U.S. Election? Will it serve as a world wide global lockdown that “postpones” the U.S. election?

One thing is clear, the elites are pushing for this to become a reality very, very soon and America CANNOT sustain a war like this in our current fragile state. Maybe that was the plan all along. Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks this all down.

