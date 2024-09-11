Widow of Fire Chief Killed on 9/11 RIPS Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

The widow of a fire chief killed in the September 11 attacks ripped Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during remarks on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.

Joanne, the widow of FDNY Assistant Chief Gerard A. Barbara, went off on Joe Biden for his remarks to reporters on Tuesday. She also blasted the Biden-Harris Regime for giving the 9/11 mastermind a plea deal.

On Tuesday Joe Biden callously told reporters that he’s “doing 9/11 tomorrow.”

YIKES: Crooked Joe Biden says he's "doing 9/11" tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5sYdNbIQxI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2024

“It is outrageous that our government would ever entertain the thought of granting the terrorists a plea deal,” Gerard Barbara’s wife, Joanne said. “If not for the outcry of the 9/11 community, who knows what might have transpired. It has been 23 years and the families deserve justice and accountability.”

“The elected officials here today show their respect and reverence to the families on September 11th. Or in our president’s words, ‘do 9/11.’ Quite a flippant remark, but please remember that the September 11th families live it every day, not just on the anniversary. In conclusion, may God bless those battling post-September 11th illnesses. Our first responders and the military here and abroad. May God bless America and never forget,” she said.

WATCH: