Why Did Zuckerberg Come Clean on His Collusion with Feds to Silence the Voices of Conservative Americans?

Guest post by Leo Hohmann

Mark Zuckerberg says he suddenly “regrets” that his company, Meta, bowed to the Biden regime’s pressure to censor content on Facebook, saying in a letter that the interference was “wrong” and he plans to push back if it happens again.

Should we take him seriously? Is this a genuine mia culpa?

According to an article in Politico, Zuckerberg aired his grievances in a letter Monday to the House Judiciary Committee in response to its investigation into content moderation on online platforms.

Zuckerberg detailed how senior administration officials leaned on the company to censor certain posts about COVID-19, including humor and satire, and “expressed a lot of frustration” when the social media platform resisted.

Zuckerberg wrote:

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction — and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again.”

Zuckerberg also expressed regret in the letter for his company’s disgusting effort to memory-hole content related to coverage by the New York Post about Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

This is the story, you will remember, that the FBI falsely warned may have been planted as “Russian disinformation.”

“It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story,” he wrote.

Republicans on the committee, led by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, celebrated the letter in a long series of posts on X, calling it a “big win for free speech.”

But is it? What, if anything, is Congress going to do about this revelation of guilt, which proves what we already knew about how the government outsources its violations of the First Amendment to its partners in the private sector known as Big Tech.

Robert F. Kennedy has an active lawsuit against the federal government and has explained to Tucker Carlson in a recent interview just how involved the feds were in monitoring the social media platforms and then pressuring them to delete or downplay information that the government didn’t want American citizens to know.

It didn’t even matter if the information was true. In fact, it was the truth about Covd and the 2020 election that the government feared the most.

In the video below, fast-forward to the 15:47 mark and listen for the next five minutes or so.

If you look at Zuckerberg’s history, he tends to play ball with whatever government holds the reins of power. He cooperates with Chinese communists as easily as he does American globalists. Whatever he needs to do to keep raking in the billions.

Perhaps this is why Zuckerberg decided to come clean at this moment in time. He knows RFK Jr. has teamed up with Trump and the super-lawyer RFK will bring the receipts to the table regarding government censorship if given half a chance.

What if Trump wins and makes RFK his attorney general? If Trump wins, Zuckerberg can now say he’s come clean and changed course. This is Zuckerberg covering all his bases. He is no friend of the First Amendment.

