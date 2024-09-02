Who is Tom? Far-left Governor Tony Evers Calls Tampon Tim ‘Tom’

In a campaign appearance at Milwaukee’s Laborfest, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) was introduced by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin, but not without a cringe-worthy gaffe that left many scratching their heads.

As the far-left Governor Evers took the stage, he mistakenly referred to Governor Walz as “Tom.”

The slip-up occurred shortly after a serious incident involving the press pool traveling with Walz. Earlier in the day, press and staff vans carrying reporters following the Democratic vice presidential nominee were involved in a crash on a Milwaukee freeway.

The accident resulted in a staff member suffering a broken arm, and several reporters sustaining scrapes, bruises, and potentially more serious injuries.

Walz, his wife Gwen, and Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) continued with the motorcade to the Laborfest grounds, where the campaign event proceeded as planned.

As Evers began his speech, he stumbled over Walz’s name, referring to him as “Tom” instead of “Tim.”

Social media was ablaze with commentary and seized on the gaffe as evidence of his growing detachment from reality.

“Maybe ‘Tom’ was the one that actually fought overseas?” quipped one X user.

Another wrote, “He messed up his lines. Or Walz is lying about his name too.”

Last month, Governor Tony Evers went viral after he completely bungled his state’s roll call to cast their delegates’ votes for Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Evers’ brief remarks were so disjointed and erratic that social media erupted with speculation about his state of mind. Was he drunk? High? Suffering from a medical emergency? These were the questions swirling across platforms as viewers tried to make sense of his behavior.

