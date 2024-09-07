What’s Happening Here? Release of Kamala Harris’s Prerecorded Radio Interview Delayed Due to “Technical Issues”

What’s going on?

Kamala Harris avoided the media for more than one month after she stole Joe Biden’s delegates and forced him off the ballot in July.

Harris did one softball interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. She had her emotional support blanket Tim Walz sitting next to her the whole time as Dana Bash went easy on her.

With early voting already underway, Kamala Harris is starting to do some radio interviews with Democrat friendly stations.

Kamala Harris taped a radio interview with black radio host Rickey Smiley this week. It was supposed to air on Friday morning.

VP @KamalaHarris taped a radio interview with @RickeySmiley. The interview will air Friday morning. — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) September 4, 2024

When Harris’s taped interview did not air Friday morning, her campaign said it was due to “technical difficulties.”

The radio interview with Rickey Smiley is expected to air Monday.

There were technical difficulties that prevented Rickey Smiley from airing this interview this morning, per the campaign. It's now expected for Monday. — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) September 6, 2024

What’s happening here?

Is Kamala Harris demanding her interview be edited before it airs?

“Technical difficulties” with a taped Kamala Harris radio interview that delays its broadcast to Monday. Remember that Biden’s campaign demanded that radio interviews be edited before air. Is that what’s happening here? pic.twitter.com/U4eeyKW1z0 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 6, 2024

Recall that Joe Biden’s campaign demanded that a radio station edit his interview before it aired.

Joe Biden did two pre-recorded radio interviews over the summer following his disastrous debate – one with Wisconsin-based WAUK and the other with Philly-based WURD.

Both radio hosts – Earl Ingram (WAUK) and Andrea Lawful-Sanders (WURD) – admitted the Biden White House sent them scripted questions.

In July Civic Media management admitted Biden’s team demanded they make two edits to his dumpster fire interview – and they consented.

Is the Harris Campaign demanding Rickey Smiley edit Kamala’s interview before it airs?