What’s Happening Here? Release of Kamala Harris’s Prerecorded Radio Interview Delayed Due to “Technical Issues”

Kamala Harris makes a stop at Dottie’s Market in Savannah, Georgia

What’s going on?

Kamala Harris avoided the media for more than one month after she stole Joe Biden’s delegates and forced him off the ballot in July.

Harris did one softball interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. She had her emotional support blanket Tim Walz sitting next to her the whole time as Dana Bash went easy on her.

With early voting already underway, Kamala Harris is starting to do some radio interviews with Democrat friendly stations.

Kamala Harris taped a radio interview with black radio host Rickey Smiley this week. It was supposed to air on Friday morning.

When Harris’s taped interview did not air Friday morning, her campaign said it was due to “technical difficulties.”

The radio interview with Rickey Smiley is expected to air Monday.

Is Kamala Harris demanding her interview be edited before it airs?

Recall that Joe Biden’s campaign demanded that a radio station edit his interview before it aired.

Joe Biden did two pre-recorded radio interviews over the summer following his disastrous debate – one with Wisconsin-based WAUK and the other with Philly-based WURD.

Both radio hosts – Earl Ingram (WAUK) and Andrea Lawful-Sanders (WURD) – admitted the Biden White House sent them scripted questions.

In July Civic Media management admitted Biden’s team demanded they make two edits to his dumpster fire interview – and they consented.

Is the Harris Campaign demanding Rickey Smiley edit Kamala’s interview before it airs?

