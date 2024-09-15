FACT-CHECK: Don’t Be Fooled by This Hoax — ABC Whistleblower Who Claimed Kamala Harris Was Given Debate Questions Reportedly Dies in Car Crash

On Sunday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted out that the ABC whistleblower who claimed Kamala Harris was given the debate questions died in a car crash.

No details were given.

As is widely known, Kamala Harris is mentally challenged to speak without a planned speech, a TelePrompter, or notes when giving public interviews.

But during the ABC tag-team debate, Kamala surprised the American public by coming across as coherent and somewhat informed on the issues. She did not wander off into her usual word salads, she did pull off an uncomfortable cackling binge during the questioning. Of course, she was completely dishonest throughout the debate.

The questions and lies by the moderators were planned to help Kamala survive the debate.

After the debate, a user on X reported there was an ABC whistleblower who claimed Kamala was given the debate questions beforehand.

The Gateway Pundit could neither confirm nor deny the initial report. So, we did not report this at TGP.

However, on Sunday morning, Rep. Greene reported the whistleblower was dead—killed in a car crash.

This report comes from “CountyLocalNews,” a little-known obscure website. WARNING: This website is contaminated with a virus!

The report of today’s crash does not include the whistleblower’s name or the location of the crash in Maryland.

The report has no links or factual information.

It’s clear to us that this is a complete hoax.

From the website report:

So, a bombshell revelation has just hit the news cycle that has sent shockwaves through the political world. An ABC News whistleblower who exposed that Kamala Harris was given debate questions in advance has tragically passed away in a car accident. The incident occurred in the early hours of September 13 outside Bethesda, Maryland. The news of the whistleblower’s death has sparked a flurry of speculation and conspiracy theories online. Many are questioning the circumstances surrounding the accident and whether foul play was involved. Some are even suggesting that the whistleblower may have been targeted because of the information they revealed about Harris… …The timing of the whistleblower’s death is particularly eerie, coming just days after the initial report about Harris receiving debate questions in advance. The incident has raised eyebrows and led to calls for a thorough investigation into what really happened. As the story continues to unfold, it’s clear that there are still many unanswered questions surrounding the whistleblower’s death. The circumstances of the accident, the events leading up to it, and any potential motives for foul play are all topics of intense speculation.

Unless we hear more details, we are not buying this report by ‘CountyLocalNews.’