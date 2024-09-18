“We’re Going to Walk Into That Home” – BREAKING: Kamala Harris Once Vowed to FORCIBLY Enter Homes to Check How Legal Gun Owners Store Firearms (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is a dangerous far-left radical gun grabber.

A newly unearthed video of then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris shows her vowing to forcibly enter homes to check how legal gun owners are storing their firearms.

Kamala Harris made the remarks in 2007 during a press conference about new anti-gun legislation she helped draft with then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom.

“We’re going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs,” Kamala Harris told reporters in May 2007.

“When we create laws, it’s not only about creating an opportunity, if you will, to prosecute someone for committing a crime, but more importantly, when we legislate our values, it’s about trying to encourage certain types of behavior,” Harris said at the 2007 presser.

Fox News reported:

As San Francisco’s district attorney, Kamala Harris told legal gun owners in her community that authorities could “walk into” their homes to inspect whether they were storing their firearms properly under a new law she helped draft. The remarks came during a press conference introducing legislation that Harris helped draft, which sought to impose penalties for gun owners who fail to store their firearms properly at home. The bill, which at the time had just been introduced to the city’s board of supervisors, was ultimately signed into law a few months later by then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom. It was bundled with other gun control provisions, including a new requirement for legal gun distributors to submit an inventory to the chief of police every six months, and a ban on possessing guns – even legally – in public housing. “San Francisco now has the strictest anti-gun laws in the county,” Newsom said when he signed the new laws.

Kamala Harris also previously said that confiscating firearms is a “great idea” and if Congress doesn’t act on it during the first 100 days of her administration, she’ll take “executive action.”

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris called for an “assault weapons” ban (there is no such thing as an assault weapon).

