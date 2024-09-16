We’re “Getting at This Heart of Climate Change” – Tim Walz When Asked About His *Specific* Plan to Make Groceries and Gas Cheaper (VIDEO)

This weekend Tim Walz gave an interview to Fox 17 WXMI about what a Harris-Walz Administration would mean for Michiganders.

Walz was asked about his *specific* plan to make grocery prices and gas cheaper.

Gas prices are up 35% and grocery prices are up 21.5% since Kamala and Biden took office.

Americans are suffering because of Biden’s tax-and-spend policies. Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which led to the worst inflation crisis in more than 100 years.

According to a recent The Economist/YouGov poll, inflation and grocery prices are the most important issue right now.

“I hear from a lot of people, ‘I just want my gas and my groceries to be cheaper,’ what is your administration’s plan, be more specific on lowering the cost of living?” the reporter asked Tim Walz.

Tim Walz pivoted to climate change and blamed grocers for high food prices.

Grocers’ annual profits are just 1.2% when the all-industry average is 8.5%.

Kamala Harris's campaign claims grocery stores are price-gauging, but they're not. If they were, their annual profits wouldn't be just 1.2% when the all-industry average is 8.5%. The media will likely hide those numbers tomorrow when they fluff Harris' proposal. https://t.co/55oAOsxl1L pic.twitter.com/ysrV5Fa0SM — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 15, 2024

Walz touted Kamala Harris’s Soviet-style Communist price controls.

“Somebody in the middle is taking more than they should on this!” Tim Walz said.

As usual, Walz didn’t answer the question.

WATCH: