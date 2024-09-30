“We’ll Sleep When We’re Dead” – Tim Walz Slammed For Tone-Deaf Fundraising Tweet as Americans Perish in Catastrophic Hurricane Flooding

Kamala Harris’s stolen valor running mate got slammed for a tone-deaf fundraising tweet amid deadly flooding from Hurricane Helene.

More than 1,000 people are unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene made its way through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas this weekend.

At least 100 people have perished.

Flooding caused by Hurricane Helene has destroyed Asheville, North Carolina.

Powerful flooding from Hurricane Helene collapsed the Kisner Bridge in Afton, Tennessee.

Tim Walz fired off a tone-deaf tweet as Americans perished.

“All gas, no brakes. We’ll sleep when we’re dead,” Tim Walz said amid loss of life from catastrophic flooding.

“Let’s make the next 37 days count,” he said.

Tim Walz also posted a video of him visiting a pumpkin patch in Michigan on Monday.

“Perfect fall day in Harbor Springs, Michigan,” Tim Walz said.

Meanwhile, President Trump is in Valdosta, Georgia helping Hurricane Helene victims.

“We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water. We’re here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” Trump said.

President Trump also brought evangelist Franklin Graham, who is from Asheville, North Carolina, to pray for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Voters slammed Tim Walz.

