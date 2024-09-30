“We’ll Sleep When We’re Dead” – Tim Walz Slammed For Tone-Deaf Fundraising Tweet as Americans Perish in Catastrophic Hurricane Flooding

Kamala Harris’s stolen valor running mate got slammed for a tone-deaf fundraising tweet amid deadly flooding from Hurricane Helene.

More than 1,000 people are unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene made its way through Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas this weekend.

At least 100 people have perished.

Flooding caused by Hurricane Helene has destroyed Asheville, North Carolina.

"I've never seen devastation like this." Cars and trucks were tossed around like toys in Asheville, North Carolina, after catastrophic flooding from Helene. pic.twitter.com/4wA33g7VLB — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 30, 2024

Powerful flooding from Hurricane Helene collapsed the Kisner Bridge in Afton, Tennessee.

Powerful floods from Helene collapsed the Kisner Bridge in Afton, Tennessee, into the roaring Nolichucky River. pic.twitter.com/MkE20hm559 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 28, 2024

Tim Walz fired off a tone-deaf tweet as Americans perished.

“All gas, no brakes. We’ll sleep when we’re dead,” Tim Walz said amid loss of life from catastrophic flooding.

“Let’s make the next 37 days count,” he said.

All gas, no brakes. We’ll sleep when we’re dead. Let’s make the next 37 days count:https://t.co/vQhmUinav7 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 29, 2024

Tim Walz also posted a video of him visiting a pumpkin patch in Michigan on Monday.

“Perfect fall day in Harbor Springs, Michigan,” Tim Walz said.

Perfect fall day in Harbor Springs, Michigan. Thanks to the folks at @Pond_Hill_Farm for having me. pic.twitter.com/sYAQAUrDBA — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 30, 2024

Meanwhile, President Trump is in Valdosta, Georgia helping Hurricane Helene victims.

“We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water. We’re here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” Trump said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We came down with truckloads of different items, from oil to water. We're here today to stand with complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and all those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene." pic.twitter.com/hJmTkRuEjX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

President Trump also brought evangelist Franklin Graham, who is from Asheville, North Carolina, to pray for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

WATCH: Trump just brought up Billy Graham's son, Franklin Graham, to pray for the victims of Hurricane Helene "Father, we pray that as we come to this election that your will be done. We pray for the President. Strengthen him, protect him." "Thank you, Mr. President, for coming… pic.twitter.com/SrpOAQO1L4 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 30, 2024

Voters slammed Tim Walz.

I cannot believe you just posted this when people are literally dying in Western NC, TN, GA & SC. Over 1,000 people are missing and 30+ people are dead and you are saying people can “sleep when we’re dead” WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU!? — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) September 29, 2024

So Tim Walz is trying to raise money at the same time the Southeast is devastated by massive flash-floods and de*th? Shame on Walz. If he had an ounce of morality he’d at least donate to their recovery or actually head down there to show he cares. What a horrible human being. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 29, 2024

My God you are absolutely tone deaf/soul less. This is what you have to say when thousands of Americans have just experienced the worst disaster since Katrina? — Trump Is Still My President (@jsherman376) September 29, 2024