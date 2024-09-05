“We Should Have Named it What It Was” – WHOA! Biden Goes Off-Script in Wisconsin, Admits the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ was Actually the Green New Deal (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, the alleged president, traveled to Westby, Wisconsin on Thursday to deliver remarks on his ‘investing in America’ agenda.

The Biden-Harris Regime has destroyed the economy.

Biden-Harris tax-and-spend policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in more than 100 years. More and more Americans are falling behind on credit card bills.

US credit card debt has soared past $1.4 trillion as inflation crushes hard-working families.

But Joe Biden is out there touting his ‘investing in America’ agenda on Thursday and boasting about how it has made communities across Wisconsin ‘more prosperous.’

What a joke.

Wisconsinites are not happy with Joe Biden which is why barely anyone showed up to see him speak in Westby.

A few rows of chairs were laid out for Biden’s speech.

Good afternoon from wet and soggy Westby, Wisconsin (about 30 miles from La Crosse).

President Joe Biden will be here to announce a $7.3 billion federal investment to produce clean energy in rural communities. pic.twitter.com/ZuKKbMEzGZ — Emilee Fannon (@Emilee_Fannon) September 5, 2024

Things went sideways after Joe Biden went off-script and admitted the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ was actually the Green New Deal.

“The most significant climate change law ever….We should have named it what it was,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden finally admits the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" was never about reducing inflation pic.twitter.com/9V7u0FJxnV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2024

Biden is completely shot. Remember, the media said Biden was perfectly fine just a few months ago before he dropped out of the 2024 race and any videos documenting his cognitive decline were “cheap fakes.”

“I’ve traveled from everywhere from North Korea…” Biden said stumbling through his speech.

WATCH: