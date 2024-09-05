“We Should Have Named it What It Was” – WHOA! Biden Goes Off-Script in Wisconsin, Admits the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ was Actually the Green New Deal (VIDEO)

Joe Biden delivers remarks in Westby, Wisconsin

Joe Biden, the alleged president, traveled to Westby, Wisconsin on Thursday to deliver remarks on his ‘investing in America’ agenda.

The Biden-Harris Regime has destroyed the economy.

Biden-Harris tax-and-spend policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in more than 100 years. More and more Americans are falling behind on credit card bills.

US credit card debt has soared past $1.4 trillion as inflation crushes hard-working families.

But Joe Biden is out there touting his ‘investing in America’ agenda on Thursday and boasting about how it has made communities across Wisconsin ‘more prosperous.’

What a joke.

Wisconsinites are not happy with Joe Biden which is why barely anyone showed up to see him speak in Westby.

A few rows of chairs were laid out for Biden’s speech.

Things went sideways after Joe Biden went off-script and admitted the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ was actually the Green New Deal.

“The most significant climate change law ever….We should have named it what it was,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden is completely shot. Remember, the media said Biden was perfectly fine just a few months ago before he dropped out of the 2024 race and any videos documenting his cognitive decline were “cheap fakes.”

“I’ve traveled from everywhere from North Korea…” Biden said stumbling through his speech.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 