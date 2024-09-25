WAYNE ROOT: Democrats are Rigging & Cheating 100 Ways to Sunday. But is Trump Campaign Prepared for Biggest Cheat of All? Same Computer Hackers Who Hacked Vegas Casinos Will Attempt to Steal Election for Democrats.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Democrat leaders cannot allow Trump to win back the White House. If he does, they’re all going to prison for treason. So, it’s all-hands-on-deck. There is nothing they won’t do to stop Trump- and that clearly includes killing him.

Take the news out today- Trump has been briefed by US security and law enforcement agencies about serious threats to kill him by Iran. Iranian hit squads are in the United States, and they are actively looking to assassinate Trump.

Do I believe that story? Well, I can say without a doubt what I do believe is our own government…our own Deep State…our own CIA, FBI and Secret Service…and the Democrat Party…are all in a conspiracy to get Trump killed.

Is Iran involved? Absolutely. The best scams always involve the truth.

Of course, the evil mullahs of Iran want Trump dead. Trump’s re-election would doom their plans. No more Iran nuclear deal. No more billions of dollars in gifts from the Biden-Kamala Harris administration. No more ceasefire demands by the US government. If Trump is back in the White House, America will take Israel’s side- PERIOD.

So, I’m sure Iran wants Trump dead. But by announcing this whole “Iran wants Trump dead” storyline, the Deep State and Democrats give themselves “cover.” They look like the good guys. They look like they’re trying to protect Trump.

That’s the perfect cover- while at the exact same time, they’re in bed with the enemy. Because America’s enemies, the Deep State, this administration and Democrats all have one common goal- eliminating Trump.

I tell you all this because I believe Democrats and the Deep State are preparing to stop Trump on 100 different fronts. They cannot allow him to win this election.

At the same time, they are trying to leave the barn door open to allow assassins to finish the job, they are also preparing to steal this election- just in case the assassination attempts keep failing.

How will they rig and steal this election?

We know about mail-in ballots with no Voter ID. And ballots delivered in the middle of the night- 100% for the Democrat candidate. Funny how that works.

We know about the massive fraud of ballot harvesting and ballot drop boxes.

We know about counting votes while Republican observers are banned from the room (with pizza boxes covering the windows).

We know Democrats are registering as many of the 20+ million newly arrived illegal aliens as possible to vote 100% Democrat- with the promise they can stay in the country, no deportations, and get all the welfare, food stamps, free housing, free healthcare and free school for their children.

We even know about the shiny new Democrat plan to steal the election by placing millions of unverified overseas ballots into battleground states.

But what few have considered is the worst scenario of all…

That the same genius computer hackers who have successfully extorted hundreds of millions of dollars from Las Vegas casinos have been hired by the Deep State and the Democrat Party to hack this election.

Have you seen the stories? Genius computer hackers have hacked into the sophisticated computer systems of the biggest hotels in Las Vegas. They froze the systems and then demanded hundreds of millions of dollars in ransom to stop.

Many Vegas casinos have paid $200 million or more so they could immediately be back up and running their businesses. One giant billion-dollar gaming company- MGM- the owners of the world-famous Bellagio Resort in Vegas, refused to pay the $200 million dollar ransom to hackers to unlock their computers.

Bellagio went two months without a computer system, until they built a completely new system. Bellagio had their highest-ranking executives working on the casino floor for two months.

These hackers are that good.

They are the best in the world. They can hack any computer, any system, and demand hundreds of millions of dollars to unlock it. The biggest companies in the world are held hostage and completely helpless.

So, you don’t think these same genius hackers from places like Russia, China and Iran can hack our election?

You don’t think they’re working on it right now? You don’t think the Deep State, Democrat Party and the Kamala Harris campaign would pay them hundreds of millions of dollars (maybe even a billion dollars) up front, to hack and steal the election?

You don’t think the richest men in the world (all liberals, globalists and Trump haters)- George Soros, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum- would chip in a few hundred million dollars each to pay off the hackers in offshore accounts?

Then you’re either blind, deaf, really dumb, terribly naïve, or you’re part of the steal.

I hope and pray the Trump campaign understands this. I hope they are prepared. I hope they’ve hired the smartest young tech geniuses from MIT, Harvard and Stanford to counteract this.

Because I’ll bet my last dollar these genius hackers can hack voting machines from anywhere in the world, to change Trump votes to Harris votes.

I even know their plan. They will start early in the morning on Election Day, and change votes slowly all day long, so it won’t be too obvious. As opposed to 2020, when states stopped the vote count at 11 PM ET and added votes in the middle of night to overcome Trump’s massive lead. We all woke up to the biggest voter fraud scam in American history.

I’m betting this time it will be more subtle and far more difficult to detect. Because this time it’s the most sophisticated hackers in the world, who have had four years to practice and perfect their craft by hacking billion-dollar companies.

And of course, if all the mail-in vote fraud fails to stop Trump…and ballot harvesting and ballot drop box fraud fails to stop Trump…and millions of illegal aliens voting Democrat fails to stop Trump…and millions of fraudulent overseas ballots fails to stop Trump…and if even the world’s best hackers fail to overcome a Trump landslide…

The Deep State and Democrats can always go back to Plan B- eliminating Trump the old-fashioned way and blaming the Iranian hit squads.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Watch Wayne’s new TV Show, “The ROOT Reaction” weeknights at 10 PM ET/7 PM Pacific on Real America’s Voice TV, and Wayne’s weekend “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Saturdays at Noon ET/9 AM PT on Real America’s Voice TV. Watch at RealAmericasVoice.com, or at Rumble, Roku, Pluto, Apple, Dish TV Ch 219, or go to RootforAmerica.com to watch.