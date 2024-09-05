Watch What Happens When a Triggered Leftist Attempts to Assault a Larger Trump Fan In Florida (VIDEO)

A triggered supporter of Kamala Harris got more than he bargained for after trying to assault a Trump supporter holding a “one-man rally” for the 45th president in Florida last month.

Adam Francisco, a self-described street comedian, also wanted to gauge support for Trump while trying to sway those who may have doubts as he campaigned for Trump in John’s Pass Village, located in Pinellas County.

He posted a video of his activities on his YouTube channel on August 21, which has since gone viral, especially one specific sequence.

While Francisco, who is seen holding a Trump-Vance flag, found overwhelming support overall for Trump, one individual was insanely triggered by his presence. As the YouTube creator is speaking to an older gentleman about voting for Donald Trump, an angry voice in the background cries, “F**k you!”

A man wearing a black T-shirt and pink shorts soon emerges and flips off Francisco. The creator responds by mocking the unhinged loser, exclaiming, “Look at this weird guy! I bet he’s never lifted a weight in his life!”

The angry liberal immediately turns around upon hearing the taunt and charges Francisco in an attempt to take him down. But Francisco easily brushes him aside and asks if his would-be attacker is willing to go to jail for assault.

The triggered leftist ends up storming off in frustration while flipping off Francisco again. A bemused Francisco responds by telling the man he looks like Thomas Crooks, the Trump shooter.

WATCH:

The Youtuber closes with a warning that the childish liberal better vacate the area before he “gets his a** kicked.

Watch the full video of Francisco’s exploits in Johns Pass Village below: