WATCH: Princess Kate Announces in Moving Video That She Completed Tough Chemotherapy Treatment, Says ‘Path To Healing and Full Recovery Is Long’

At this point, one need not be a fan of the British Royal family to root for Princess Kate.

She has once again reminded us of something most of us learned with the late Diana Spencer: while couched in incredible privilege, to be the Princess of Wales is no fairytale.

Once you sign on to be a part of ‘the Firm,’ your every move, your every single word will be scrutinized and – whatever you do or don’t do – you are bound to have your fair share of very vocal haters.

Kate Middleton became a shining example after rogue Prince Harry turned his mud-slinging upon her: first saying she ‘encouraged him to dress like a Nazi for a party,’ then – worse – implying she had been racist towards his still unborn son Archie, inquiring just ‘how dark his skin would be.’

Those are claims that could easily stain her reputation as future queen were it not for the fact that, soon after this, it was revealed that Kate was undergoing tough chemotherapy to fight an undisclosed form of cancer found after she underwent abdominal surgery in February.

After that, she struggled for some privacy as the Kingdom – and the world – expected her to suffer in public.

But now, Kate has announced today that she has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Reuters reported:

“In a personal message accompanying an intimate video of her with her husband and their three young children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Princes George, 11, and Louis, 6, Kate said she would be carrying out a handful of public engagements later this year.”

She said that her path to full recovery would be long, and her focus was to remain cancer-free.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Kate made her first public appearance in June at an annual military parade to mark the birthday of King Charles, and after that attended the Wimbledon tennis championships.

In the video, she says:

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The video was filmed last month in Norfolk, eastern England, and the princess looked well and healthy.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life … To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

