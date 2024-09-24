WATCH: President Trump Helps Mom of Three Pay For Her Groceries

President Trump on Monday campaigned in western Pennsylvania and visited a family farm.

He also visited Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market in Kittanning.

A long line of people formed outside of the grocery store.

WATCH:

Scene outside of Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market in Kittanning, PA to see President Trump pic.twitter.com/U1e6DYpvo2 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 23, 2024

Trump helped a mother of three pay for her groceries during his stop in Pennsylvania.

“[The price] just went down $100 bucks. We’ll do that for you from he White House alright?” Trump said as he gave the cashier money.

The mother thanked President Trump.

Fox Business reported:

A mother of three was surprised by a generous gift from former president Donald Trump while she was shopping at a local grocery store in Pennsylvania. Hundreds of people lined up outside Sprankles Neighborhood Market in Kittanning, where Trump greeted shoppers and even gifted one woman some relief for her grocery bill. “Here, it’s going to go down a little bit,” Trump said to the shopper. He is then seen handing the woman, who is identified as a mother of three by his communications team, a $100 bill.

WATCH:

President @realDonaldTrump helps a mom of 3 pay for her groceries ❤️ pic.twitter.com/33ifPk2cXI — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 23, 2024

Additional footage:

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

President Trump also purchased a bag of popcorn.

“Oh, look, I gotta get some. We gotta get it,” Trump said as he handed the bag of popcorn over to his team.

WATCH: