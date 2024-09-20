WATCH: NYC Covid Czar Who Held Secret Drug-Fueled Orgies During Pandemic Admits He “Forced” Vaccinations on the Public by Making Their Lives “Uncomfortable”

New York City’s Covid Czar Dr. Jay Varma was caught revealing shocking details about how he ignored the mandates he pushed on citizens, like no indoor dining, during NYC’s brutal COVID lockdowns.

Dr. Varma was the senior advisor for public health under then-NYC Mayor DeBlasio.

He admitted he held secret drug-fueled sex parties during the pandemic and New Yorkers would have been “pissed” if they found out because he was in charge of the city’s Covid response.

“I had to be kind of sneaky about it,” he told the female reporter. “I was running the entire COVID response for the city. We rented a hotel—we all took like, you know, Molly/Ecstacy. 8 to 10 of us were in a room. Like just being naked with friends…” he explained.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Former NYC Covid Czar Held Secret Drug-Fueled Sex Parties During Global Pandemic; Says New Yorkers Would Have Been “Pissed” If They Found Out Because He Was Running Entire Covid Response For City Dr. Jay Varma, Former Senior Advisor for Public Health, NYC Mayor’s… pic.twitter.com/YrgniDUdFc — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 19, 2024

Steven Crowder released a follow-up undercover video of Dr. Varma admitting he “forced” vaccinations on the public by making their lives uncomfortable.

“I’m gonna make it really fu*king hard to be unvaccinated,” he said. “I actually was the one who convinced the Mayor to make it a mandate[vaccine].”

“The way we do it in public health is we make it very uncomfortable to be unvaccinated,” Dr. Varma said.

‘You can’t get a job, you can’t go to a restaurant, your kids can’t go to school…it’s like fu*k it, I’m just going to get vaccinated,” he said. “You force people by making it really uncomfortable.”

WATCH: