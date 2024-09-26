WATCH: Muckraker Exposes The Fate of Biden and Harris’s 320,000 Missing Children Trafficked Through The Border – Border Patrol Agent Says It’s “Exactly Like” The Sound of Freedom

A new investigation by Muckraker exposes the Biden-Harris administration’s trafficking of humans and children and the pathway of the hundreds of thousands of children that are trafficked into the United States with the federal government’s help.

This comes as an August report from the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General admits that over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children were lost track of and “are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.”

291,000 of these missing children were never issued Notices to Appear or placed into removal proceedings. 32,000 children failed to appear on their court dates and are now missing.

After a government insider provided the outlet with a list of over 8,000 children and their last known addresses, Muckraker began investigating the “dangerous places” these children were taken, interviewed some of the trafficked minors, and confronted one of the federal contractors moving the children.

“We discovered that while in federal government custody, some children asked to be sent back to their home country, but are instead taken away in the middle of the night and sent to sponsors who they do not know. It is also well documented that this program has placed children in the hands of criminal organizations such as MS-13, as well as labor and sex trafficking rings,” says Muckraker CEO Anthony Rubin.

One of the first properties that they visited was an abandoned house in Amityville, New York, where two boys (7 and 10 years old) were allegedly transported. They later went to an address in the Bronx, New York, and spoke to a girl who was trafficked across the country from a migrant facility in Pomona, California.

The girl told them that two kids who were in the facility with her did not know where they were going or what would happen to them.

She also said a 16-year-old girl disappeared overnight at 3 AM after crying because “she didn’t know what they would do with her.”

The girl confirmed that some of the children had asked to be sent back to their home countries, but the federal government wouldn’t let them go home.

Other children confirmed that kids were being held against their will in the United States to be exploited for labor and sex and being threatened with deportation or homelessness.

Muckraker further discovered that in Florida, five different addresses were being used by illegal aliens to sponsor children, who were being held with a “trafficking debt.”

Anthony Rubin says that despite a case being referred to the FBI, HSI, and HHS, the agencies sat on it for months and did nothing.

One girl who was transported through this trafficking ring, led by two Guatemalan illegals named Baltazar and Juana, said, “Baltazar and Juana take in a lot of children here and put them to work.”

The girl said that children as young as five years old were taken in by Baltazar, and that Baltazar rented out space in the house to his friends. It is unclear if the children were made available to the renters at the home.

Rubin confronted the government contractors who were transporting the minors in McAllen, Texas.

The company, MVM, Inc., has received hundreds of millions of dollars from the Department of Homeland Security for “unaccompanied children and family unit transportation services.”

When the journalists encountered a van moving children and confronted the adult contractors with questions, they refused to speak and denied working for MVM.

After following the van to the airport, they discovered that everyone, including the children, was wearing masks and hiding their faces.

A border patrol agent who was asked about the children confirmed that many of them are trafficking victims who are given fake names. The border patrol agent compared the situation to The Sound of Freedom film, saying “exactly like that sh*t happens.”

The agent also confirms that the kids come with notes attached to them with an address, which a lot of times leads to a sex trafficker.

“There’s a lot of sh*t that we can’t tell you,” he said, stating it’s all about politics and making the administration look good.

Watch below via Muckraker:

