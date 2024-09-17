Watch LIVE: President Trump Hosts Town Hall with Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders in Flint, MI at 7:00 pm ET

by
President Donald Trump will speak Tuesday night at a Town Hall in Flint, Michigan, moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders beginning at 7:00 pm ET.

President Donald Trump will return to the campaign trail for the first time since a second assassination attempt against him on Sunday.

President Trump will appear at a Town Hall in Flint, Michigan, moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and will answer questions from supporters in the battleground state.

Sanders served as the President’s White House spokeswoman.

The event is being held at the Dort Financial Center and will begin at 7:00 pm ET.

The Trump campaign shared:

After Michigan voters have been forced to suffer three and a half years of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s dangerously liberal policies, President Trump will meet with Michiganders to listen to their concerns and share his vision to make America affordable again.

The auto industry is the backbone of Michigan’s economy, and Kamala Harris’ actions have only shown that she will destroy it. If Kamala Harris has her way with a gas-powered car ban, Michigan will lose, at minimum, nearly 40,000 jobs. It’s painfully clear that Michiganders cannot afford four more years of Kamala Harris, and voters in the Great Lakes State are eager to hear how President Trump will lower inflation and protect the auto industry. 

Although the city of Flint is heavily Democrat, supporters have been lining up to see President Trump for hours.

 

Watch live on YouTube beginning at 7:00 pm ET:

Watch on Rumble:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 