WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania – Begins 7 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania on Monday evening.

The rally in western Pennsylvania will be held at the Ed Fry Arena at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Trump supporters lined up several hours before the rally in the pouring rain to see Trump!

WATCH:

Big crowd in Indiana, Pennsylvania lined up to see President Trump seven hours before he speaks. They even braved pouring rain all morning! pic.twitter.com/4GSD3uYdB9 — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) September 23, 2024

Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 PM ET.

WATCH:

President Trump also made a stop at a family farm in western Pennsylvania to discuss the threat of Communist China to US agriculture.