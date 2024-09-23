WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania – Begins 7 PM ET

by

President Trump is holding a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania on Monday evening.

The rally in western Pennsylvania will be held at the Ed Fry Arena at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Trump supporters lined up several hours before the rally in the pouring rain to see Trump!

WATCH:

Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 PM ET.

WATCH:

President Trump also made a stop at a family farm in western Pennsylvania to discuss the threat of Communist China to US agriculture.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 