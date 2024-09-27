WATCH: Kamala Harris LOST 320k Children | Drew Hernandez

The Open Border Massacre under the failed leadership of Kamala Harris has led to the largest human and child trafficking operation in world history. An August 2024 Homeland Security Office of The Inspector General report revealed more than 320,000 migrant children that were imported into the United States, processed and handed over to unvetted sponsors have all gone missing in the United States. The report openly admitted that the missing children are most likely being trafficked or exploited in the United States.

Independent investigative reporting org Muckraker has followed the trail to where these children have been sent to into the United States and the findings are horrifying. One of the most chilling findings are that most of these migrant children are begging to be sent back to their home countries, yet the federal U.S. government sends them to unvetted and unfamiliar sponsors against their own will. Yes, this has been confirmed to be true.

From when Border Patrol receives the unaccompanied minors, to when they are processed in the United States, then shipped to an unvetted sponsor in the United States against their will, these children are disappearing forever never to be seen from or heard from ever again. Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks it all down.

