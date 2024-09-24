WATCH: Creator Responsible for Kamala Harris “Achievement” Ad Obliterates Gavin Newsom with Hilarious New Parody Video After California Tyrant Bans Deep Fake Videos

California Governor Gavin Newsom may want to reconsider his stance on parody, as it is blowing up in his face in a spectacular fashion.
As Jim Hoft previously reported, X owner Elon Musk shared an epic parody AI-generated video of Kamala Harris put together by the account @MrReaganUSA. The video highlighted Harris’s strengths,” including her being the “ultimate diversity hire,” a “deep state puppet,” her word salads, her imitation of Barack Obama, and more.
Thanks to Musk, Mr. Reagan’s hilarious parody has racked up over 130 million views. The video is below for those who have yet to see it.
Kamala Harris Campaign Ad PARODY pic.twitter.com/5lBxvyTZ3o
— Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) July 26, 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom was so triggered over this beautiful work of art he responded by signing a tyrannical new law last week making it illegal to create or publish videos and memes created using AI during election season. He also threatened Musk with legal action.
On Monday, Mr. Reagan turned his attention to the man often called “Governor Goodhair” and created a new parody arguably even more humorous than the Harris one. The creator obliterates every major lie Newsom and his fellow Democrats have spread to the American people since Trump arrived on the political scene while roasting his parody ban.
The list of lies included in the parody consists of:
• Trump vowed to be a dictator on Day One
• Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a department store
• Trump promised a bloodbath if he failed to win the 2024 election
• The Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation
• Inflation is transitory and the border is secure
• COVID-19 came from bat soup
• Trump told everyone to inject bleach in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Boys can be girls and girls can be boys and gender does not exist
• Vladimir Putin controls Trump
• January 6 was an armed insurrection where many police officers lost their lives
• COVID-19 shots had no side effects and masks worked.
• Kamala Harris came up with the “no tax on tips” proposal, not Trump
• The two assassination attempts on Trump were staged by Trump himself.
• Trump is literally Hitler and reincarnation proves it.
The only truthful thing Newsom ‘utters’ throughout the parody is that he’s not gay.
WATCH:
Gavin Newsom Parody pic.twitter.com/LlcNzRCnGJ
— Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) September 23, 2024
Transcript:
A lot of people are criticizing me for AI-generated political videos so let me explain:
The problem is Democrats, like me, we’re not the brightest bulbs in the tanning bed. We can’t always distinguish between reality and fiction.
When Elon Musk posted Mr. Reagan’s brilliant Kamala Harris parody video, I thought that was real.
And so I realized without laws governing what we are allowed to see and hear, how will we ever know what is really true?
If I don’t ban Mr. Reagan’s parody videos, how would we ever know that Trump would be a dictator on Day One or that if he doesn’t win, he’s promised a bloodbath?
How would we ever know that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation? Also, I’m definitely not gay.
Also, how would we ever know that inflation is transitory and that the border is secure?
How would we ever know that COVID came from bat soup and Trump told everyone to inject bleach?
How would we know that boys can be girls and girls can be boys and there’s no such thing as gender? How would we know that Trump is controlled by Vladimir Putin?
Also, I’m super not gay.
Also, how would we know that Trump assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room? How would we know that the 2020 election was super legitimate with zero fraud?
How would we know that January 6th was an armed insurrection where many police officers lost their lives?
How would we know that the COVID vaccines had zero side effects and that masks were 100% effective?
How would we know that Kamala invented her very own idea of no tax on tips or that I’m totally not gay?
(cut to Harris plagiarizing Trump’s creative “no tax on tips” proposal)
How would we know that Trump wrote Project 2025 or that Trump staged both of his assassination attempts?
And how would we know that Trump is literally Hitler? Reincarnation is definitely a thing: Hitler died in 1945. Trump was born in 1946. Coincidence? I think not.
How would we know all that is true if we don’t ban Mr. Reagan’s AI parody videos? How would we know that we should all drink the Kool-Aid?
We won’t know because Mr. Reagan’s AI parody videos are a threat to our democracy. They spread dangerous disinformation, unlike all of the super-true stuff that we Democrats tell you.
Also, I’m definitely not gay!