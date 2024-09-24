WATCH: Creator Responsible for Kamala Harris “Achievement” Ad Obliterates Gavin Newsom with Hilarious New Parody Video After California Tyrant Bans Deep Fake Videos

California Governor Gavin Newsom may want to reconsider his stance on parody, as it is blowing up in his face in a spectacular fashion.

As Jim Hoft previously reported, X owner Elon Musk shared an epic parody AI-generated video of Kamala Harris put together by the account @MrReaganUSA. The video highlighted Harris’s strengths,” including her being the “ultimate diversity hire,” a “deep state puppet,” her word salads, her imitation of Barack Obama, and more.

Thanks to Musk, Mr. Reagan’s hilarious parody has racked up over 130 million views. The video is below for those who have yet to see it.

Kamala Harris Campaign Ad PARODY pic.twitter.com/5lBxvyTZ3o — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) July 26, 2024

California Governor Gavin Newsom was so triggered over this beautiful work of art he responded by signing a tyrannical new law last week making it illegal to create or publish videos and memes created using AI during election season. He also threatened Musk with legal action.

On Monday, Mr. Reagan turned his attention to the man often called “Governor Goodhair” and created a new parody arguably even more humorous than the Harris one. The creator obliterates every major lie Newsom and his fellow Democrats have spread to the American people since Trump arrived on the political scene while roasting his parody ban.

The list of lies included in the parody consists of:

• Trump vowed to be a dictator on Day One

• Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a department store

• Trump promised a bloodbath if he failed to win the 2024 election

• The Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation

• Inflation is transitory and the border is secure

• COVID-19 came from bat soup

• Trump told everyone to inject bleach in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

• Boys can be girls and girls can be boys and gender does not exist

• Vladimir Putin controls Trump

• January 6 was an armed insurrection where many police officers lost their lives

• COVID-19 shots had no side effects and masks worked.

• Kamala Harris came up with the “no tax on tips” proposal, not Trump

• The two assassination attempts on Trump were staged by Trump himself.

• Trump is literally Hitler and reincarnation proves it.

The only truthful thing Newsom ‘utters’ throughout the parody is that he’s not gay.

WATCH:

Gavin Newsom Parody pic.twitter.com/LlcNzRCnGJ — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) September 23, 2024

