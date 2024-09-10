WATCH: Conservative CNN Commentator Scott Jennings Blows Up Trump-Hating Democrat’s Lame Defense of Kamala Harris with One Question, Causing Her to Lose it

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Kamala Harris’s long honeymoon has ended as President Trump has drawn even in the polls as the two candidates square off tonight in the first and only scheduled debate.
Now, leftists are starting to lose their tempers and engage in unfounded conspiracy theories as they struggle to cope with the fact their worst nightmare could be returning to the White House in a few months.
Democrat strategist and CNN/CNN en Español political commentator Maria Cardona proved no exception to the liberal meltdown on Monday.
During a discussion on the presidential race, Cardona lamely tried to spin the crumbling polls in favor of Harris with some questionable data.
She stated that according to a CNN poll, Trump was out of the American mainstream on the issues that matter, while Harris’s policies align with what Americans want nationally.
But conservative commentator Scott Jennings completely blew up her nonsense with one pointed question: If people think Trump is out of the mainstream, then why is the race a dead heat nationally?
Cardona responded by going into an unhinged, conspiracy-addled rant. She insulted Trump and Republicans with name-calling while asserting without evidence that the polls are skewed against the Democrats because of the abortion issue.
This is what happens when one confronts a leftist with reality.
WATCH:
.@ScottJenningsKY goes SCORCHED EARTH on this CNN political commentator:
“If people believe [Trump] is an extremist, then why isn’t [Kamala] winning…?! If it’s a tied race nationally, there’s a 100% chance he’s gonna win the electoral college!” pic.twitter.com/F9NZNcUL8L
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2024
Transcript:
CARDONA: One of the key takeaways for me in the CNN poll was that the vast majority of Americans believe that the vast majority of Donald Trump’s policies are way too extremist and that it’s the vice president’s policies that are much more mainstream and in-line with the majority of what the Americans value and believe.
JENNINGS: If that were true if people believe he’s (Trump) an extremist, then why is this race tied nationally? If it’s a tied race nationally, there is a 100% he’s gonna win the electoral college!
CARDONA: Oh, but see, we don’t necessarily know that Scott. Because, see, in 2022, the polls showed that Republicans were winning! And there was going to be a massive red wave! There was no red wave! Because after Roe v. Wade, the polls are underreporting and not showing this massive mobilization of women and men who believe that women should have bodily autonomy….Who Believes that a commander-in-chief should not be a liar-in-chief…
JENNINGS: So you believe that pollsters (inaudible)…
CARDONA: No, you said that to me the other day on air; that’s not what I’m saying…
JENNINGS: Then what are you saying?
CARDONA: What I’m saying is that women can go into a polling booth with more than one thought in their head! They can tell a pollster that the economy is their number one issue and go into the polling booth and say, ‘You know what, the economy will come back…’ But Republicans want to steal my bodily autonomy and the right for me to make decisions about my own body and my own family.
And I don’t want to grow up and raise my daughter in a country where she’s going to have less rights than I did. That is a hugely potentially potent issue, Scott, that Republicans don’t understand and are not counting on…Donald Trump knows that, and he’s afraid of it.