WATCH: Conservative CNN Commentator Scott Jennings Blows Up Trump-Hating Democrat’s Lame Defense of Kamala Harris with One Question, Causing Her to Lose it

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Kamala Harris’s long honeymoon has ended as President Trump has drawn even in the polls as the two candidates square off tonight in the first and only scheduled debate.

Now, leftists are starting to lose their tempers and engage in unfounded conspiracy theories as they struggle to cope with the fact their worst nightmare could be returning to the White House in a few months.

Democrat strategist and CNN/CNN en Español political commentator Maria Cardona proved no exception to the liberal meltdown on Monday.

During a discussion on the presidential race, Cardona lamely tried to spin the crumbling polls in favor of Harris with some questionable data.

She stated that according to a CNN poll, Trump was out of the American mainstream on the issues that matter, while Harris’s policies align with what Americans want nationally.

But conservative commentator Scott Jennings completely blew up her nonsense with one pointed question: If people think Trump is out of the mainstream, then why is the race a dead heat nationally?

Cardona responded by going into an unhinged, conspiracy-addled rant. She insulted Trump and Republicans with name-calling while asserting without evidence that the polls are skewed against the Democrats because of the abortion issue.

This is what happens when one confronts a leftist with reality.

WATCH:

.@ScottJenningsKY goes SCORCHED EARTH on this CNN political commentator: “If people believe [Trump] is an extremist, then why isn’t [Kamala] winning…?! If it’s a tied race nationally, there’s a 100% chance he’s gonna win the electoral college!” pic.twitter.com/F9NZNcUL8L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2024

Transcript: