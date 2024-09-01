Watch: Caitlin Clark Hit With Nasty Foul, Gets Launched as Rematch with Angel Reese’s Team Gets Rough

Chicago women’s basketball is looking as dirty as the city’s Democratic politics.

With their season spiraling into disaster, the WNBA Chicago Sky got blown out Friday night by the visiting Indiana Fever led by WNBA supernova Caitlin Clark.

So, instead of playing better basketball, the Sky decided to play rough with Clark instead — very, very rough.

As Sports Illustrated reported, Clark was the target of two flagrant fouls committed by a Sky team whose top name is Clark’s biggest rival from her college days, Angel Reese.

The second was the worse — by far. It looked more like an NFL takedown than a WNBA defense.

It came in the fourth quarter, as Clark took a pass after a Fever steal from the Sky. Sky player Diamond DeShields shoulder checked her from her blind side, knocking Clark to the floor.

“This was completely deliberate,” conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote in a post on the social media platform X. “They keep trying to injure Caitlin Clark.”

Check it out here.

This was completely deliberate. They keep trying to injure Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/qbM4EwFBSF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 31, 2024

The first foul came in the first half, when Clark ended up on her back after a 3-point shot. (The shot missed but Clark drew three free throws.)

Caitlin Clark had to lobby the refs to review the foul for what was a clear flagrant 1. These refs need to be better pic.twitter.com/sCeyraQJWI — correlation (@nosyone4) August 31, 2024

It’s worth noting that Clark has been the target of WNBA brutalilty all year — and not just by the Sky. She’s handled it like a champ.

It’s also worth pointing out that Reese herself wasn’t involved in the fouls on Friday, but it’s not difficult to make a connection — particularly given the pair’s history both as rivals in the NCAA and in their debut WNBA season.

Before Friday night, the Fever and the Sky had met three times this season, with the Fever taking two out of three. Friday night’s rematch offered the Sky a chance to even the count, but instead they were blown out by Clark’s team by 19 points in a 100-81 shellacking in front of a home crowd.

And they disgraced themselves in the process with play that was as dirty as any of the machinations in Chicago, a city that is virtually shorthand for “political corruption” in the United States.

A Democratic Party bastion for generations — and now run by a leftist lunatic named Brandon Johnson — it’s really not an accident that Chicago is where the Democratic Party decided to hold its convention there this year. Just like it’s no accident that the convention nominated Vice President Kamala Harris as its presidential candidate after kicking President Joe Biden off the ballot amid back-room dealings that would have brought a blush to the face of the legendary Mayor Richard Daley — the man columnist Mike Royko immortalized in the biography “Boss.”

Friday night’s win gave Clark’s Fever an even 16-16 record, according to The Indianapolis Star, not bad for a rebuilding team.

Angel Reese’s Sky, meanwhile, are mired in an 11-20 season, with a dismal 4-12 record at home, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Playing the way they do against Clark, that’s better than the Sky deserve.

But the Sky and their city might just deserve each other.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.