WATCH: “Blinken, Go Home! Get Lost!” – Polish Member of European Parliament Slams Blinken After Meeting With Poland’s Foreign Minister, Discussions of Enhanced Military Aid to Ukraine

Polish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Grzegorz Braun slammed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Biden Regime’s WWIII agenda on Thursday as Blinken met with leaders about increasing involvement in the Ukraine war.
The conservative Polish leader told Blinken to “Go Home!” and declared, “We don’t want Polish people paying and dying for your wars” amid discussions with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski about easing restrictions on Poland’s aid to Ukraine, including permission to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.
This request goes against Putin’s warning. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Putin once again warned that the U.S. and NATO would be ‘at war’ with Russia if the West allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles.
WW3 WATCH: Putin Warns Authorization to Fire Long-Range Missiles Deep Inside Russia Will Mean NATO Is at War With Russia
This comes after Blinken and UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss exactly that.
The next day, Blinken was met in Poland with fury from Grzegorz Braun, demanding he "Get lost!"
Watch:
Blinken, go home! Go home as soon as possible! Get lost! Get lost! We don't want you here! We don't want Polish people paying and dying for your wars.
Despite acknowledging the risk of Russia making "appropriate decisions" in response to the use of long-range missiles, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski pushed Blinken to allow the use of these weapons against Russia.
India Today reports,
The remarks followed a high-level meeting between the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Poland's Foreign Minister, which concluded with a joint press conference. The discussions centred around Poland’s efforts to push the U.S. into easing restrictions on the use of Western weapons and missiles by Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s aggression.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reiterated this stance during the press conference, calling for continued support of Ukraine. “We should continue to deliver advanced air defence systems (to Ukraine) ... and lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons," he declared. Sikorski emphasised that enhancing Ukraine’s military capabilities was essential for the country’s defence and regional security.
However, Sikorski also warned of the potential consequences of such a move, cautioning that it could lead to the direct involvement of NATO countries, including the U.S. and European nations, in the war. "If this decision is taken, it will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States and European countries in the war in Ukraine," he said, adding that this would compel Russia to take "appropriate decisions" in response.
With Poland geographically positioned at the front line of any potential escalation beyond Ukraine, there is growing concern about the ramifications of further involvement in the conflict. Poland is wary of the consequences it may face if the war spreads, as the country would likely bear the brunt of any fallout. This fear is shared by many within Poland who are concerned about the escalating tension between NATO and Russia.