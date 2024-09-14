WATCH: “Blinken, Go Home! Get Lost!” – Polish Member of European Parliament Slams Blinken After Meeting With Poland’s Foreign Minister, Discussions of Enhanced Military Aid to Ukraine

Polish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Grzegorz Braun slammed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Biden Regime’s WWIII agenda on Thursday as Blinken met with leaders about increasing involvement in the Ukraine war.

The conservative Polish leader told Blinken to “Go Home!” and declared, “We don’t want Polish people paying and dying for your wars” amid discussions with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski about easing restrictions on Poland’s aid to Ukraine, including permission to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

This request goes against Putin’s warning. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Putin once again warned that the U.S. and NATO would be ‘at war’ with Russia if the West allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles.

This comes after Blinken and UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss exactly that.

The next day, Blinken was met in Poland with fury from Grzegorz Braun, demanding he "Get lost!"

Watch:

Blinken, go home! Go home as soon as possible! Get lost! Get lost! We don't want you here! We don't want Polish people paying and dying for your wars.

Despite acknowledging the risk of Russia making "appropriate decisions" in response to the use of long-range missiles, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski pushed Blinken to allow the use of these weapons against Russia.

India Today reports,