FAKE NEWS: Liar Anderson Cooper Airs Parody Account’s Edited Photo of Trump Looking Fatter Than Chris Christy (VIDEO)

CNN host Anderson Cooper on Friday aired an image of President Trump and Laura Loomer that was edited to make Trump’s body look 200 lbs heavier.

The full segment attacking Trump and Loomer over her support for the President can be found here. Of course, they probably won’t retract the obviously fake image or apologize for misleading viewers.

A self-proclaimed “parody” account that goes by the name Liam Nissan™ on X first posted the image on X:

When Laura Loomer met Donald Trump it was love at first sight pic.twitter.com/svRiprO05Z — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 13, 2024

The user later posted a screenshot from Cooper’s broadcast laughing at the fact that CNN used the edited image and even credited the page!

Loomer responded, asking why CNN would use photoshopped images of Trump and calling Anderson Cooper “unethical.”

Why is @CNN using photo shopped pics of President Trump? Very unethical of you @andersoncooper https://t.co/Jtl4YPjUmK — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 14, 2024

From CNN’s broadcast: