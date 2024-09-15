FAKE NEWS: Liar Anderson Cooper Airs Parody Account’s Edited Photo of Trump Looking Fatter Than Chris Christy (VIDEO)

by

CNN host Anderson Cooper on Friday aired an image of President Trump and Laura Loomer that was edited to make Trump’s body look 200 lbs heavier.

The full segment attacking Trump and Loomer over her support for the President can be found here. Of course, they probably won’t retract the obviously fake image or apologize for misleading viewers.

A self-proclaimed “parody” account that goes by the name Liam Nissan™ on X first posted the image on X:

The user later posted a screenshot from Cooper’s broadcast laughing at the fact that CNN used the edited image and even credited the page!

Loomer responded, asking why CNN would use photoshopped images of Trump and calling Anderson Cooper “unethical.”

From CNN’s broadcast:

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 