Washington Commanders Fires VP of Content After O’Keefe Media Group Exposes Him For Trashing NFL Players and Calling Fans “High School Educated Alcoholics” (VIDEO)

The NFL’s Washington Commanders fired their VP of Content after an undercover journalist caught him trashing Roger Goodell and bashing NFL fans.

O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday posted undercover video of the Commanders VP of Content Rael Enteen labeling black Commanders players “homophobic” and NFL players “dumb as all hell,” called fans “high school educated alcoholics.”

Per OMG:

During an undercover date with an O’Keefe Media journalist, Rael Enteen Vice President of Content for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, formerly the Redskins, is caught on hidden camera stating, “Most of the NFL fans I would say, are high school educated alcoholics” likening them to “mouth breathers.” Enteen goes on to characterize NFL fans as “violent,” saying “there’s fights in the stands all the time.” When asked to describe the Commanders players, Enteen says, “a big chunk is very low-income African-Americans that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic.” He further explains, “I love hip-hop, hip-hop is very homophobic. It’s a cultural thing that I hope gets better.” Enteen also criticizes the NFL’s progressive initiatives as “performative,” stating that their “[NFL] social justice efforts are a performance for the sake of public perception.” When asked about the NFL’s commitment to Black Lives Matter, Pride, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, he bluntly replies, “…it’s to make as much money as possible.” Enteen further denounces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a “50 million dollar puppet” controlled by the owners. Enteen proceeds to accuse Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, whom he claims “really runs the NFL,” of harboring deep-seated biases, saying, “I think he hates gay people and black people.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: NFL Commanders VP of Content Labels Black Commanders Players "Homophobic" and NFL Players "Dumb As All Hell," Calls Fans "High School Educated Alcoholics" During an undercover date with an @OKeefeMedia journalist, Rael Enteen (@RaelEnteen), Vice President of Content… pic.twitter.com/4MkCOGRlq9 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 4, 2024

Rael Enteen was fired after OMG’s exposé.