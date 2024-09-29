War Room’s Natalie Winters Reads Conservative Leader Steve Bannon’s Letter From Prison – “Remember, Victory is at Hand” (VIDEO)

Most MAGA patriots are aware that Steve Bannon has been locked up in a federal prison since early July.

It is no coincidence that one of the great leaders of the MAGA movement was incarcerated during the election season. The left will do almost anything to sabotage our victory.

War Room co-host Natalie Winters has been filling in for Bannon. Last week, she read an encouraging letter that he sent from prison in support of President Trump and the American people.

“I wanted to save the last block of this show to read a letter that he wrote to you guys, the audience, from Danbury, from prison, where he is doing well relatively to the situation,” Winters said.

Here are a few quotes from his letter that Winters read on air.

“Victory is at hand. Recent shifts in the few reliable polls in the key districts and swing states show that hard pressed Americans are decisively rejecting the phony “politics of joy” and the empty promises that define the Harris Campaign. People are seeing through the word salad rhetoric recognizing it for what it is, hollow,” Winters said.

“Harris has peaked. The momentum is now on our side, and this is the time to capitalize on it,” Winters said.

“We will win and win big. The stakes have never been higher. This is the opportunity to take back control. We are not just fighting for a win, we are fighting for the future of America. A victory of this magnitude means sweeping control of the House, Senate and the Presidency,” Winters said.

“People know where they stand when it comes to President Trump and his opponents. What remains unclear for some is whether they will actually participate in the voting process. These are the individuals who will decide this election,” Winters continued.

“President Trump risks his life daily to save our country. Everyday, he faces tremendous opposition and challenges, but he continues to fight for the American people. Through your work, show him that you have his back,” Winters said.

“Remember, Victory is at hand, signed Stephen K. Bannon,” Winters continued.

Watch:

Reading Bannon’s letter from prison on air. He will not be silenced pic.twitter.com/YscHndysbG — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 27, 2024

Bannon is scheduled to be out of prison at the beginning of November. Keep him in thought and prayer.