War Room Guest Host Kash Patel Discusses Threat of Chinese Communist Party with Journalist and Author Gordon Chang (VIDEO)

With Steve Bannon unjustly locked up in a Federal prison, War Room continues today with guest host Kash Patel.

Today, Kash interviewed journalist and author Gordon Chang, who is an expert on the threat the Chinese Communist Party is to the United States. They discussed topics including the less talked about threat at the northern border, and big tech.

“You mentioned the northern border. What are they doing up there? No one’s really talking about that,” Patel commented.

“The Chinese are coming across the northern border. In February, US border patrol caught three Chinese migrants coming in. What was ominous about this was that there were Chinese Nationals on our side of the border who were obviously there by prearrangement, who were there to help those people sneaking in,” Chang said.

“If you want to live in a free society so you decide to come into the US to file an asylum claim, the first thing you do is you surrender to Border Patrol because in addition to everything else, you get a debit card from New York City. Well, these guys wanted to come in undetected which means that their purposes were nefarious,” Chang continued.

They also discussed how big tech was being used by China to exploit the US.

“Are there other companies the CCP is using and can you comment on that and this article that came out with the house intel letter just the other week,” Patel asked.

“Temu is the retailer that brings in goods under $800 to avoid the tariffs and its parent Pinduoduo is under investigation. They’re under investigation because what they’ve been taking is the data that they obtain when people use their site and they are shipping it off to the party, the Communist Party,” Chang said.

“Whether a company is owned by the state, or it’s owned by private investors, it is subject to the will of the Communist Party, which demands complete obedience,” Chang said.

“China’s 2017 national intelligence law requires every Chinese National and every Chinese entity to spy if it receives a demand from the authorities,” Chang continued.

Patel also discussed with Gordon Chang his new book titled “Plan Red, China’s Project to Destroy America.”

“Gordon, can you tell us about the book, and what made you write the book?” Patel asked.

“What I was concerned about is that a lot of people just view China in benign terms. And it’s throughout our political system, Republicans, Democrats, liberals, and conservatives. So, I wanted to lay out just some of the very fundamental points. One of them is that the Communist Party has declared a people’s war on America. They did that in May 2019 when “People’s Daily,” the most authoritative publication in China published a landmark editorial,” Chang said.

“You have an insecure regime in Bejing, is worried about the inspirational impact of America’s values and form of governance on the Chinese people,” Chang continued.

“When people talk about fentanyl, we have to understand that this is a project run by the Communist Party to kill Americans. 75,000 Americans each year die from doses of illegal Chinese fentanyl. Those are murders, and we have to look at it in that context,” Chang continued.

Watch: