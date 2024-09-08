Vivek Ramaswamy Warns That ‘Strange Things’ Could Happen After the Presidential Debate if it’s Clear That Trump Won (VIDEO)

The debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is happening this week and millions of Americans will be watching.

Vivek Ramaswamy spoke to Sean Hannity this week and warned that if it is clear after the debate that Trump won, which he fully expects, some ‘strange things’ could happen in the weeks that follow, ahead of the election.

Ramaswamy points to the fact that it was after Biden bombed in the June debate that Democrats booted him off the ticket. He is not suggesting that Democrats will try to get rid of Harris, but notes that the left will stop at nothing to prevent Trump from winning the election.

RedState has details:

People remember that Joe Biden imploded in the first debate. But Trump also did very well under the same rules that are going to be employed on Tuesday. If he has the same kind of performance, he’s going to be in a good position, especially if Harris is hampered by her own issues and glitches out while speaking extemporaneously. Whatever she does, even if she falls off the stage, I fully expect most of the liberal media to say how she triumphed and how Trump “lied”–or paint something he says as wrong/bad/racist. We’re constantly seeing the media do that with things like the “fine people” and “bloodbath” hoaxes. But former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has issued a warning. He anticipates that Trump will “run circles around” Harris. But that isn’t the only thing here. Prepare for “strange things” to happen before November, he warns, if Harris “tanks.” “They’ve already sued him, prosecuted him, tried to kick him off the ballot, and swapped out his opponent. All of it could be just a preview of what’s to come,” he said on Fox’s “Hannity” show Friday night…

Watch the clip below:

If Trump trounces Kamala at the debate, get ready for some very strange things to happen before November. They’ve already sued him, prosecuted him, tried to kick him off the ballot, and swapped out his opponent. All of it could be just a preview of what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/XfSjyErEXY — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 7, 2024

If the left starts to really think Trump will win, they will get desperate and ‘strange things’ could definitely happen.