VILE: 43-Foot Nude ‘Crooked and Obscene’ Trump Statue, Weighing 6,000 Pounds, Erected in the Desert North of Las Vegas

The left’s obsession with Trump never ends.

Democrats have taken their crude and tasteless antics to a new low with the unveiling of a monstrous 43-foot nude statue resembling former President Donald Trump in yet another shameless display of vile disrespect.

Dubbed the “Crooked and Obscene,” this grotesque tribute to the left’s obsession with attacking the Republican frontrunner was erected just outside Las Vegas, ahead of Kamala Harris’ rally, according to TMZ.

The massive foam and rebar construction, weighing an unbelievable 6,000 pounds, was erected over Interstate 15 on the way to Utah as part of the “Crooked and Obscene” tour.

According to the tour’s organizers, per The Wrap, depicting Trump in the nude “is intentional, serving as a bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures.”

Instead of putting their energy into fixing real issues, the radical left is busy mocking the very man who put America First.

WATCH:

GIANT NUDE TRUMP STATUE INSTALLED NEAR LAS VEGAS A 43-foot-tall nude statue of Donald Trump titled “Crooked and Obscene” was erected along Interstate 15 near Las Vegas over the weekend. The foam and rebar statue has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some calling… pic.twitter.com/WYcMk2oFiA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2024

According to Hindustan Times, “The media outlet reported that the foam Trump figure was installed Friday evening and is expected to be up for a while with no expiration date for its showcase in sight. The team responsible for the set-up reportedly went to great lengths to put the arrangement together to incite discussion around the upcoming November election. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a huge shocker if the piece stayed up until the days leading up to Election Day.”

Below are some photos via “Crooked and Obscene”:

Many Americans have expressed outrage over this offensive display.

One X user wrote, “Absolutely reprehensible to see the left doing this after two attempts have been made on Trump’s life.”

Another infuriated conservative called it a “call for violence against Trump,” adding, “They’re literally hanging him naked. Do this with Harris or Walz and you go to jail. The double standard is absolutely disgusting.”

“They’ll spend time and money on a giant Trump statue just to mock him, but can’t fix real issues facing Americans. It’s pathetic how obsessed they are with him, while Kamala keeps hiding from real debates,” another user wrote.

The responses are rolling in as Americans grow increasingly frustrated with the left’s fixation on Trump instead of focusing on addressing skyrocketing inflation, a porous border, and an administration that continues to fail working families.

“Only the left could think a giant nude statue is a political statement! Trump is still larger than life, literally! Meanwhile, Kamala can’t even find a crowd,” added another user.