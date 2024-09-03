VIDEOS: The WNBA’s Worst Attacks and Assaults Against Caitlin Clark

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

The jealous women in the WNBA are assaulting Caitlin Clark on the court and nothing is being done.

Day after day we see Caitlin Clark attacked by the racist and jealous women in the WNBA. The league’s best player was snubbed by the higher ups in the WNBA for the Olympic team and is being assaulted on the court every game she plays.

17 percent of the league’s flagrant fouls in the WNBA have been committed against Caitlin Clark this year. They are out to get her.

This is in spite of Clark’s record-breaking season in the NCAA.

The hate started before Clark was even in the league as the “old guard” warned Clark, who shattered every scoring record in college basketball, that she wouldn’t be playing against 18-year-olds in the WNBA.

Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark coming to WNBA “Reality is coming….you look superhuman playing against some 18 years olds but you’re going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time” pic.twitter.com/fxBxGoRZCS — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2024

Since entering the league, Clark has been under constant attack. Taurasi warned Clark that they all would be coming after her. Unfortunately they can’t stop her scoring or assists, so they are assaulting her. Apparently the “reality is coming” was that the vets were going to do all they could to injure her and put her out of the league.

Here is how the former league MVP welcomed Clark to the WNBA. This was not called a foul or targeting.

Never seen a savior of a league get treated like this https://t.co/TXNEd4umbl — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 18, 2024

This player from Chicago assaulted Clark when she didn’t even have the ball after calling her a “B*tch”.

This was from fellow rookie Angel Reese.

JUST IN: WNBA player Angel Reese viciously elbows Caitlin Clark in the head as she goes in for a layup. Reese could be seen completely missing the ball and making contact with Clark’s head instead. She was called for a flagrant 1. The move comes as more and more WNBA players… pic.twitter.com/VOmjloMTRX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2024

This assault was not even called a foul.

I invested $100,000 into WNBA stocks just before Caitlin Clark was drafted, thinking she would take this eye sore of a stud league to the next level. 5 games into her career & I’m pulling my investments. This league is beyond saving. No foul calls on assault & battery. Cooked. pic.twitter.com/GhSygLTZXa — J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) May 23, 2024

This assault was called a foul. The Connecticut player should have been kicked out of the game for the shoulder she gave Clark.

Full sequence: Caitlin Clark buries a step back 3 in Dijonai Carrington’s face, DC makes a 3 & gives the , CC immediately cooks her right back then Alyssa Thomas retaliates with a cheap shoulder check #FeverRising pic.twitter.com/6HNCFqsgFH — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) August 29, 2024

This assault was from Friday’s game in Chicago.

Apparently that “reality is coming” WNBA vets were telling Caitlin Clark about is just hit sticks and flagrant fouls pic.twitter.com/V5IF40Ddwl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2024

Actor James Woods is calling for the WNBA stop the attacks against Clark.

This isn’t hockey. This is overt brutal racism in action. Boycott this sport until these savage attacks are duly and properly punished. https://t.co/uiWUmcGaI7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 1, 2024

To top it all off, the WNBA did not select Clark for the Olympic team. This is after she brought millions of viewers to this disgusting league.

With about three quarters of the season over, after being snubbed and not selected for the Olympic team (BIG MISTAKE), Clark is leading the league in assists and in made three point shots per game. Clark is breaking the all-time best scoring record for points and points off of assists!

Caitlin Clark is scoring or assisting on 36.7 PPG. The highest season average in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/mp6sS6FNCG — StatMamba (@StatMamba) August 31, 2024

Clark is the top rated guard in the league in fantasy ratings and third highest rated player overall behind two forwards and former MVPs.

But the WNBA wants to see her broken.

There has never been a player in women’s basketball like Caitlin Clark.