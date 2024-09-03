VIDEOS: The WNBA’s Worst Attacks and Assaults Against Caitlin Clark

by

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

The jealous women in the WNBA are assaulting Caitlin Clark on the court and nothing is being done.

Day after day we see Caitlin Clark attacked by the racist and jealous women in the WNBA. The league’s best player was snubbed by the higher ups in the WNBA for the Olympic team and is being assaulted on the court every game she plays.

17 percent of the league’s flagrant fouls in the WNBA have been committed against Caitlin Clark this year. They are out to get her.

Caitlin Clark is tackled by Chicago Sky player Diamond DeShields in the August Fever-Sky game.

This is in spite of Clark’s record-breaking season in the NCAA.
The hate started before Clark was even in the league as the “old guard” warned Clark, who shattered every scoring record in college basketball, that she wouldn’t be playing against 18-year-olds in the WNBA.

Since entering the league, Clark has been under constant attack. Taurasi warned Clark that they all would be coming after her. Unfortunately they can’t stop her scoring or assists, so they are assaulting her. Apparently the “reality is coming” was that the vets were going to do all they could to injure her and put her out of the league.

Here is how the former league MVP welcomed Clark to the WNBA. This was not called a foul or targeting.

This player from Chicago assaulted Clark when she didn’t even have the ball after calling her a “B*tch”.

This was from fellow rookie Angel Reese.

This assault was not even called a foul.

This assault was called a foul. The Connecticut player should have been kicked out of the game for the shoulder she gave Clark.

This assault was from Friday’s game in Chicago.

Actor James Woods is calling for the WNBA stop the attacks against Clark.

To top it all off, the WNBA did not select Clark for the Olympic team. This is after she brought millions of viewers to this disgusting league.

BREAKING: Here’s the Five Women Who Made the Insane and Biased Choice to Keep Caitlin Clark Out of Olympics

With about three quarters of the season over, after being snubbed and not selected for the Olympic team (BIG MISTAKE), Clark is leading the league in assists and in made three point shots per game. Clark is breaking the all-time best scoring record for points and points off of assists!

Clark is the top rated guard in the league in fantasy ratings and third highest rated player overall behind two forwards and former MVPs.

But the WNBA wants to see her broken.

There has never been a player in women’s basketball like Caitlin Clark.

