Victor Reacts: Trump Was Right Again- This is Nuts (VIDEO)

This is nuts. Indiana taxpayers are going to be footing the bill for a convicted murderer to get a transgender surgery.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

A judge in Indiana has ruled that a prisoner convicted of murdering his 11-month-old stepdaughter back in 2001 must be granted transgender surgery.

The case was originally filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which argued that the rights of transgender inmate, Jonathan C. Richardson, also known as Autumn Cordellionè, were being violated by an Indiana law prohibiting the Department of Corrections from using taxpayer dollars to fund sex reassignment surgeries for inmates.

“Accordingly, at this point gender-affirming surgery is necessary so that her physical identity can be aligned with her gender identity and so her gender dysphoria can be ameliorated,” the lawsuit states.

“She believes that the only remedy for her persistent gender dysphoria, and the serious harm it causes her, is to receive gender-affirming surgery, specifically an orchiectomy and vaginoplasty,” it said.

Judge Richard Young, who was appointed to the court by Bill Clinton back in 1998, agreed with this assessment.

“Specifically, Ms. Cordellioné has shown that her gender dysphoria is a serious medical need, and that, despite other treatments Defendant has provided her to treat her gender dysphoria, she requires gender-affirming surgery to prevent a risk of serious bodily and psychological harm,” he wrote in his ruling.

As a result, the Department of Corrections must now take “all reasonable actions” to grant the murderer his desired sex change.